'They got in our faces' - Lowe delighted with win over 'tough' Town

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe admits Ipswich Town pushed his table-topping side all the way in their 2-1 win over the Blues at Home Park yesterday.

Lowe's Pilgrims bounced back from going a goal behind to George Edmundson's opener, with strikes from Luke Jephcott and Conor Grant either side of half-time proving decisive.

They remain top of League One and unbeaten since opening day, while Town slip a place to 11th.

Speaking after the game, Lowe told Plymouth Live: "We are pleased. We are just going about our business the right way. It doesn't matter who they are (the opposition) we have to respect them all.

"We have to put the game plan together to make sure we can come out with results and performances. At the moment we are doing that and long may it continue.

"I thought we were well worthy of a couple of goals, certainly, against a tough team - a team that played a different way.

"They got in our faces, they got after us a little bit, and we were expecting that, but with the home crowd here we want to make sure we put on a show for our fans and I think we certainly did that."

Of the key Jephcott strike just before the break, Lowe added: "The momentum then swings and they (Ipswich) are obviously a little bit disappointed.

"We had to make sure we went out for the second half and did what we did.

"We got a goal, and I felt we should have had another one, but, look, I'm not complaining. It's three points and another good win."