Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Plymouth

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

The Plymouth youth product made an outstanding early save to keep out Ryan Hardie, before catching a succession of balls into the box. Produced another great stop to deny Joe Edwards but was unfortunate to see the ball land on Luke Jephcott’s foot as the striker scored the equaliser. Had a decent afternoon despite the loss, making another good save with his feet in the second half. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Back in the side for a first league start since August, playing at right back. Town were prepared for a busy afternoon down a Plymouth left side which causes problems for teams, with the youth product standing up well on a number of occasions but finding himself beaten on others. He’s a central defender by trade, so it’s understandable he didn’t get up and down like Town full-backs usually would. He did, though, keep the ball alive for George Edmundson’s opener and supplied the cross for Macauley Bonne’s late chance. 5

Toto Nsiala

Solid enough in this game but he, like the rest of the defence, will have been disappointed with the manner of the goals conceded. Luke Jephcott reacted quicker than him to tap home Plymouth’s first, while the second saw the ball slipped between he and Woolfenden for Connor Grant to score after Town were pulled out of position by some good Plymouth football. 6

George Edmundson

Was excellent in the first half, beating his man well to open the scoring at the back post and sweeping up almost every ball which came his way in the defensive third of the pitch. Continued to play well into the second half, dealing with the difficult moments which were thrown at him. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. 8

Matt Penney

A difficult afternoon for the left-back, whose struggles started early when he misjudged and was then beaten to a through ball by Ryan Hardie after just three minutes. Walton saved to get him out of jail. Sadly the keeper’s efforts weren’t enough as Jephcott scored before the break, after Penney had waited far too long for a ball into the back post to come to him when he will know he should have attacked it. Gave the ball away in difficult areas on a few occasions and couldn’t test the keeper as much as he would have liked after getting forward well to shoot. He's had some really good games for Ipswich but this one was a struggle. 3

Sam Morsy

The skipper was in the thick of the action early in this game, making tackles and trying to establish his side, before playing a brilliant ball for Edmundson’s goal. He dinked it back into danger expertly. Played on the edge in this game, which led you to feel a yellow card was likely. It did eventually come, on an afternoon where he didn’t appear happy with the officiating. 7

Lee Evans

The Welshman had a good first half, making two big interceptions as he rushed back into the box to cut out dangerous crosses. He covered a lot of ground and delivered some extremely dangerous set-pieces. He and Morsy were at times outnumbered in midfield, which meant they couldn’t always provide the platform their side needed, but they both had decent enough games. 6

Hayden Coulson

A surprise inclusion on the right wing due to Town’s injury problems, the Middlesbrough loanee was involved early as he took a through ball just a couple of minutes in. His touch took him wide, when he could certainly have gone for goal, with his ball to Bonne ultimately the right one from the position he ended up in. The striker’s shot was blocked. Understandably he didn’t look entirely comfortable, playing in an unfamiliar position after several weeks out, before being replaced just after the hour mark. 4

Conor Chaplin

Town struggled to get their No.10, who is in great form, into this game in meaningful positions. The forward showed some great touches but most of them deep. Showed what he could late on when he wriggled into a couple of good positions to cross. Had been struggling with back spasms heading into this game. 5

Kyle Edwards

The former West Brom man was quiet in the first-half, rarely getting opportunities to get on the ball and run at his man. Was more involved after the break, having a shot blocked and testing the full-back on a few occasions after switching to the right flank. 5

Macauley Bonne

Town’s leading man will come away from this game feeling like he should have added to the 10 goals he’s already scored this season. Had an early shot blocked from Coulson’s pull-back, with the goal at his mercy, and also shot at the goalkeeper late on as he collected Woolfenden’s low cross. In fairness to the striker, he wouldn’t have expected the defender’s ball to reach him. Worked hard throughout for little change out of the Plymouth back line at times. 5

Bersant Celina (for Coulson, 61)

On for the final half hour, heading straight to the left flank. But despite showing some good moments inside the final 10 minutes, he couldn’t produce the big moment he was able to a week ago. Will want to start on Tuesday night at Wycombe. 6

Joe Pigott (for Chaplin, 79)

The big striker was given a little over 10 minutes in this game but wasn’t able to make an impact in the final third. n/a

Rekeem Harper (for Evans 80)

Added energy to the midfield for the final 10 minutes but will feel he should have equalised as he wriggled through but shot too close to the goalkeeper. Penalty appeals for handball, as it bounced around after his shot was blocked, were waved away. n/a



