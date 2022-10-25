How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-2 Port Vale win

Player Ratings

Cameron Humphreys is mobbed by his team-mates after the final whistle at Port Vale. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town beat Port Vale 3-2 this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

One of three Town players making their 50th appearances for the club, along with George Edmundson and Wes Burns, the Town keeper didn’t have too much to do by way of shots on goal while being beaten twice. What he did, though, was make some big catches at big moments to relieve pressure. 7

Janoi Donacien

Town’s captain for the night made some important clearances, going long in a game where that was what was needed at times. But he wasn’t able to link up with Burns on too many occasions going forward. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Up against former Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison, the Town defender had some tough moments in this one but came through most of them well. Was one of a string of Ipswich players who will have wanted to have done better with the first Vale goal, while he was held off by James Wilson for the second. 6

George Edmundson

This one proved a tough assignment for the Blues at times, with balls into the box not always dealt with particularly well. Edmundson could have done more for Vale’s first, as he back-peddled and lost a header he will have wanted to win. Was replaced by Richard Keogh for the final 15 minutes. 6

Dominic Ball in action at Port Vale. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Leif Davis

The former Leeds man made a poor start to this game as he lost a succession of 50-50 balls and allowed Worrall too much room to cross, but found his feet and gained control at the back before venturing forward more and more in attack. He delivered the low ball for Freddie Ladapo to open the scoring and the corner from which Cameron Humphreys ultimately found the net. Was caught unawares at the back post as Vale narrowed the lead, just before the break, but helped make Ipswich’s third as they took the lead again. Finished strongly, having had a hand in all three Ipswich goals. 8

Dominic Ball

Into the side with Sam Morsy and Lee Evans out and was like a terrier during the early exchanges, looking to land on loose balls at a time when Town were struggling to gain control, while also looking to break the lines with balls forward. Was on hand to shepherd back for Humphreys to thump home Ipswich’s second, before being one of a string of Ipswich defenders who failed to clear Vale’s late first-half goal, while also missing a near-post header as the hosts scored their second. Battled away throughout on a difficult pitch and, while not bringing the quality of the absent duo, he did bring a presence which helped his side play. 7

Cameron Humphreys

A first league start for the teenager and a tough assignment, on a night where the hosts gave their visitors little time on the ball and approached the contest with the physicality boss Kieran McKenna warned of pre-match. But he grew into the game and capped his first half with a superb strike through traffic, which doubled the Town advantage. He helped make the third, too, with a ball into danger which fell kindly for Ladapo to finish and looked confident throughout. Celebrated with the Town fans at the end. He’ll remember this night for a long time on a night when he was Town’s best player. 8

Cameron Humphreys celebrates after the final whistle at Port Vale. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns

Plenty of running for Town’s Welshman, who threatened to get away from his man on a few occasions, while also having an effort turned over the top. Ipswich’s biggest threat came down the left flank this evening but Burns still contributed. 7

Conor Chaplin

Back in the starting line-up and had a couple of shots blocked on a night where he worked hard throughout and put himself in the right positions without having too many opportunities to create for his side. Replaced just after the hour mark. 6

Kyle Edwards

In for the start here and showed flashes of his ability as he got on the ball and ran at the Vale defence. Involved in two of the goals, sweeping wide for the first and playing up the line for Davis to help create the third. A promising display. 7

Freddie Ladapo

The striker was back in the side and had a good night, scoring twice from close range as he showed good anticipation to slide in and turn a Davis cross home before being in the right place at the right time to find an empty net following Humphreys’ ball in. Battled away before his night ended on the hour mark, when he was replaced by Tyreece John-Jules. He now has six in all competitions. 7

Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring his second for Ipswich at Port Vale. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Tyreece John-Jules (for Ladapo, 64)

On as the central striker and asked a few different questions of the Vale defence. 6

Marcus Harness (for Chaplin, 64)

Had a little more physicality to the Ipswich side after coming into the game and made some good defensive interventions to help clear danger. 6

Richard Keogh (for Edmundson, 76)

On to help the defensive effort in the closing stages and made some vital headed clearances. 7

Kayden Jackson (for Edwards, 76)

Battled away during his time on the pitch and was a last-shoulder threat. 6

Cameron Burgess (for Burns, 90+)

The man in the mask made it on in the final few seconds. n/a