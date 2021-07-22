Gallery
New-look Cobbold Stand finished - and what a difference it makes!
- Credit: Ross Halls
Work installing images of iconic Ipswich Town players, managers and moments on Portman Road's Cobbold Stand has finished - and you can see what a difference it makes here.
For years, peeling, faded plastic has been an eyesore on the windows that look down on the Portman Road side of the club's famous old stadium.
That has now been stripped clean and replaced with eye-catching pictures and words that tell the story of the club's history.
Work was finished today, ahead of the return of fans to Portman Road for Saturday's friendly with Premier League Crystal Palace, the first time since last December that supporters will be allowed in the ground.
You can watch a video walk past of the new images, complete with a sneak preview of the Portman Road PA system blasting out an iconic song which is sure to make an appearance on Saturday's playlist, here...
The first set of panes has the words 'Our Town, Our Team' and includes a montage of players from over the years, including recent long-serving skipper Luke Chambers and the late, great club legend Paul Mariner.
As you progress along the stand, landmark moments in the club's history are depicted from being elected to the Football League in 1938, to the First Division ('62), FA Cup ('78) and UEFA Cup ('81) glories, as well as second-tier promotions of '92 and '00.
Also referenced is the club's proud 31-game unbeaten home record in European cup competitions.
Former chairman John Cobbold, managers Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson, as well as club legends Ray Crawford, Mick Mills, John Wark and George Burley have prominent imagery along the 18 sections.
Ted Phillips, Billy Baxter, Andy Nelson, John Elsworthy, Roy Bailey, Frans Thijssen, Paul Cooper, Allan Hunter, Alan Brazil, Roger Osborne, Robin Turner, David Geddis, Trevor Whymark, Brian Talbot, Terry Butcher, Russell Osman, Arnold Muhren, Eric Gates, Frank Yallop, Jason Dozzell, Simon Milton, Chris Kiwomya, Mick Stockwell, Titus Bramble, Richard Wright, Kieron Dyer, Jim Magilton, Matt Holland, Richard Naylor, Tony Mowbray, Marcus Stewart, Martjin Reuser, David Johnson and Alun Armstrong all feature along the way.