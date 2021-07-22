News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Gallery

New-look Cobbold Stand finished - and what a difference it makes!

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:47 PM July 22, 2021    Updated: 2:52 PM July 22, 2021
Cobbold Stand iconic images

Johnny Garwood and Paul Whitham from Hudson signs have been working on the signs on the Cobbold Stand, alongside Martin Pyke - Credit: Ross Halls

Work installing images of iconic Ipswich Town players, managers and moments on Portman Road's Cobbold Stand has finished - and you can see what a difference it makes here.

For years, peeling, faded plastic has been an eyesore on the windows that look down on the Portman Road side of the club's famous old stadium.

That has now been stripped clean and replaced with eye-catching pictures and words that tell the story of the club's history.

Cobbold Stand iconic images

Our Town, Our Team - Credit: Ross Halls

Work was finished today, ahead of the return of fans to Portman Road for Saturday's friendly with Premier League Crystal Palace, the first time since last December that supporters will be allowed in the ground.

You can watch a video walk past of the new images, complete with a sneak preview of the Portman Road PA system blasting out an iconic song which is sure to make an appearance on Saturday's playlist, here...

The first set of panes has the words 'Our Town, Our Team' and includes a montage of players from over the years, including recent long-serving skipper Luke Chambers and the late, great club legend Paul Mariner.

Cobbold Stand iconic images

A first look at the iconic Ipswich images on the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road - Credit: Ross Halls

As you progress along the stand, landmark moments in the club's history are depicted from being elected to the Football League in 1938, to the First Division ('62), FA Cup ('78) and UEFA Cup ('81) glories, as well as second-tier promotions of '92 and '00.

Also referenced is the club's proud 31-game unbeaten home record in European cup competitions.

Former chairman John Cobbold, managers Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson, as well as club legends Ray Crawford, Mick Mills, John Wark and George Burley have prominent imagery along the 18 sections.

Cobbold Stand iconic images

The late great Kevin Beattie features - Credit: Ross Halls

Most Read

  1. 1 Bonne on Chantry life, Town tears and meeting his heroes
  2. 2 Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing
  3. 3 Bishop set to sign for Lincoln
  1. 4 Death of 'heart of gold' lorry driver on A14 was avoidable, inquest hears
  2. 5 New cafe opens at one of Suffolk's most historic homes
  3. 6 Downes starts, Bishop absent and Chirewa scores in U23s win
  4. 7 ‘Cruel and unseen enemy’: 57 care home deaths recorded in single Suffolk neighbourhood
  5. 8 Tripadvisor names three Norfolk and Suffolk restaurants among best in UK
  6. 9 Decorator was 'trying to catch paedophiles' by sharing child rape videos
  7. 10 14 things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Ted Phillips, Billy Baxter, Andy Nelson, John Elsworthy, Roy Bailey, Frans Thijssen, Paul Cooper, Allan Hunter, Alan Brazil, Roger Osborne, Robin Turner, David Geddis, Trevor Whymark, Brian Talbot, Terry Butcher, Russell Osman, Arnold Muhren, Eric Gates, Frank Yallop, Jason Dozzell, Simon Milton, Chris Kiwomya, Mick Stockwell, Titus Bramble, Richard Wright, Kieron Dyer, Jim Magilton, Matt Holland, Richard Naylor, Tony Mowbray, Marcus Stewart, Martjin Reuser, David Johnson and Alun Armstrong all feature along the way.  

Cobbold Stand iconic images 18

George Burley is recognised for his 20 years service as player and manager - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand iconic images

The club's proud 31-game unbeaten home record in European cup competitions is referenced - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand iconic images

European Tour features that shows the Blues fifth place finish in the Premier League - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand iconic images

Play-off glory in 2000 - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand iconic images

Second Division champions in 1991-92 features - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand iconic images

Legendary Captain and record appearance maker Mick Mills has his own block - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand iconic images

Roger Osborne's legendary goals in the FA Cup final is depicted - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand iconic images

John Wark and the UEFA Cup glory is featured - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand iconic images

Portman Road's record crowd is part of the timeline - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand iconic images

Sir Bobby Robson features when he arrived at Portman Road in 1969 - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand Iconic images

Former Chairman John Cobbold features - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand Iconic images 6

Landmark moments in the club's history are depicted - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand iconic images

Ray Crawford features who is Town's all-time top scorer - Credit: Ross Halls

A first look at the iconic Ipswich images on the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road

Legendary Town manager Sir Alf Ramsey features - Credit: Ross Halls

Cobbold Stand iconic images 2

A first look at the iconic Ipswich images on the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road - Credit: Ross Halls


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Unruly Pig has a sunny decked terrace and large lawn Picture: Tim Bowden

Suffolk Live

Suffolk gastropub closes after positive Covid case

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police are warning people not to leave their dog in the car during hot weather.

Distressed dog left in 'sweatbox' car at Co-op

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Cobbold Stand pics

First look at the iconic Ipswich images going up on the Cobbold Stand

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Rotherham United's Matt Crooks during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL Stadium, Rotherh

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town to pursue other targets with Crooks set for Boro

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus