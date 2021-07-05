Portman Road to open at full capacity for start of 2021/22 season

Published: 6:10 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 7:08 PM July 5, 2021

Ipswich Town fans will be able to return to Portman Road later this month

Portman Road will be able to open at full capacity at the start of the new season under government plans to ease remaining social distancing restrictions.

The Blues played almost the entirety of their 2020/21 season behind-closed-doors due to ongoing restrictions, aimed at tackling the coronavirus pandemic, with just two home matches held with 2,000 supporters in attendance.

But, under government plans to ease measures from July 19, sports stadiums will be able to open at full capacity. A final decision will be made on July 12.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this evening: “We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus.

“From step four we will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors. We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs, we will lift the limit on named visitors to care homes and the numbers of people attending concerts, theatre, and sports events.”

Ipswich will open their League One season on August 7, with a home clash against Morecambe, but have home pre-season matches with Crystal Palace and Millwall scheduled prior to then.

The Blues say they will announce capacity and ticket details for the games on July 24 and 31 in due course.

Ipswich also have a pair of pre-season games scheduled at Colchester United on July 27.