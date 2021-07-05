News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Portman Road to open at full capacity for start of 2021/22 season

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 6:10 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 7:08 PM July 5, 2021
Ipswich Town fans will be able to return to Portman Road later this month

Ipswich Town fans will be able to return to Portman Road later this month - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Portman Road will be able to open at full capacity at the start of the new season under government plans to ease remaining social distancing restrictions. 

The Blues played almost the entirety of their 2020/21 season behind-closed-doors due to ongoing restrictions, aimed at tackling the coronavirus pandemic, with just two home matches held with 2,000 supporters in attendance. 

But, under government plans to ease measures from July 19, sports stadiums will be able to open at full capacity. A final decision will be made on July 12. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this evening: “We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus. 

“From step four we will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors. We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs, we will lift the limit on named visitors to care homes and the numbers of people attending concerts, theatre, and sports events.” 

Ipswich will open their League One season on August 7, with a home clash against Morecambe, but have home pre-season matches with Crystal Palace and Millwall scheduled prior to then. 

The Blues say they will announce capacity and ticket details for the games on July 24 and 31 in due course. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Is this café one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 
  2. 2 Two men jailed 12 years for raping woman after Christmas party
  3. 3 West Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare
  1. 4 Ipswich keen on 'Boro left-back Coulson
  2. 5 Two people fined in Suffolk for not wearing face masks
  3. 6 Rotherham reject second Ipswich bid for Crooks
  4. 7 The questions Town need to answer ahead of the big kick-off
  5. 8 Town show interest in Almeria forward Appiah
  6. 9 Driver who killed friend in A12 crash 'tragedy' given community order
  7. 10 The five most viewed homes on the market in Suffolk in June

Ipswich also have a pair of pre-season games scheduled at Colchester United on July 27. 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme

Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
School holidays in Norfolk and Suffolk vary next year 

Suffolk County Council

School term dates cause problems for Suffolk-Norfolk border families

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are likely to bid again for Rotherham's Matt Crooks

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town likely to up their offer for Rotherham attacker Crooks

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus