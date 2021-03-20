News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Battle of play-off hopefuls as Cook takes on Cowley at Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Published: 11:00 AM March 20, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park this afternoon - kick-off 1pm.

The Blues go into this game a place and a point off the play-offs, with Pompey two further back in 10th.

The game sees Paul Cook return to his former club, where he won League Two in 2017, while Danny Cowley will take charge of Portsmouth for the first time following his appointment until the end of the season.

Both sides will be hopeful of making the play-offs from this point, with a dozen games to go.

Follow the game live with us right here.

Ipswich News

