Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Portsmouth

Published: 3:58 PM March 20, 2021

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at Portsmouth this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

The Cowley brothers clearly did their homework on the Ipswich Town goalkeeper, ensuring their side gave him little opportunity to kick the ball off the floor, forcing the Czech into some difficult moments. He made some decent saves, though, including a double stop from a corner and then another from James Bolton. 6

Luke Chambers

The skipper had a relatively quiet opening 45 minutes, dealing with Ronan Curtis well enough before Tom Naylor got the run on him before turning home a superb cross with an excellent header just before the break. Curtis got in behind him for the second goal, before ultimately crossing for Harness to score. Finished the game at centre-half as Kane Vincent-Young came into the side at right-back. There’s every chance the skipper stays in his favoured position, now. 5

Marcus Harness celebrates scoring the winner at Portsmouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Toto Nsiala

The centre-half got bullied off the pitch before half-time on his last visit to Fratton Park more than a year ago, but was much better in this game, looking after Jordy Hiwula well without being overly tested. Didn’t make too many mistakes and remained solid, with the ball flying agonisingly over his head for Pompey’s opener and then just past him on the like as Harness struck home. He can’t really be blamed for either goal, though. 6

James Wilson

The Welshman, who has been solid and consistent of late, was so again in this game but was beaten to a few balls when being pulled up the pitch. Went into the contest with a bit of swelling on his knee and didn’t finish the game, with Vincent-Young replacing him and Chambers moving into the middle. It will be interesting to see how this defence is re-jigged when Vincent-Young is ready to start games. 6

Stephen Ward

This was the Irishman’s first start since the loss at Peterborough on February 9 and there were a few moments where he looked a little rusty, without ever really being tested by the home side. It was a similar story in the second half, with much of the Pompey attack coming down the opposite flank. He didn’t have much in terms of attacking influence in this game. 5

Teddy Bishop

The central midfielder received plenty of instructions from manager Cook on the touchline throughout this game, as the boss urged him to push up and occupy dangerous areas. When he did, he picked up possession in good situations, notably his role in the build-up to the Ipswich goal. Like the rest of the Town side, he faded as the contest went on. He's being asked to do some different things by Cook and there's clearly still plenty to learn. 6

Andre Dozzell

Dozzell kept things ticking over well in midfield when Town were on the front-foot in the first half, using the ball quickly and looking to free others, but faded with the rest of the team and wasn’t able to exert dominance after the break. 5

Alan Judge

The Irishman was asked to do a lot in this game, starting as a No.10 but also doing the defensive and shape work of Keanen Bennetts on the left flank. That tied him up, meaning he wasn’t always in the right attacking positions. He had some decent moments but his attacking involvement was limited. Made a brilliant block to stop a Marcus Harness shot, only for the rebound to fall back to the Pompey man’s feet as he lashed home their second goal. 6

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman was good to go again after limping off at Fleetwood and was busy throughout this game, without always being able to produce the end product needed. He linked up well with Norwood, with the latter playing him in for a chance where he was muscled out, before repaying the favour with an excellent ball for Norwood’s goal. He hustled and bustled throughout the rest of the game. 6

Keanan Bennetts

A return to the starting line-up for the loanee, who appeared to be given a free role to drift in from the left in this game. He received near-constant instruction from the sidelines as Cook urged him to take up better positions, with the youngster having some decent moments and others where his decision-making was poor, before being replaced. 5

James Norwood cannot quite connect with an early second half chance at Portsmouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood

The striker’s influence was a big part of Town’s good start to this game as he held play up, flicked it on and just gave his side an attacking presence. His goal was a superb one as he expertly shot back across the goalkeeper and into the net, proving why he’s such an important player to this side. The Blues couldn’t keep it up after the break, though. 7

Armando Dobra (for Bennetts, 59)

This was the academy product’s first appearance since January 9 and he looked like he wanted to make an impact. He chased everything, had some bright moments on the ball and maybe, without any real fireworks, played himself into the new manager’s plans for the rest of the season. 6

Kayden Jackson (for Judge, 79)

Dropped out of the starting line-up but given 10 minutes to impress from the bench. He and his fellow substitutes never looked like finding a leveller. n/a

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook gives an emotional Kane Vincent-Young some support as he makes a substitute appearance at Portsmouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young (for Wilson, 79)

Just seeing the full-back on the pitch again brings a smile to the face on another tough afternoon. He was able to show glimpses of the players Town have missed so badly, too. Patience will be needed. n/a

Troy Parrott (for Bishop, 89)

The Irishman had no time to make an impact. He misses next week’s game at Wigan while on international duty. n/a