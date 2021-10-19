News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Cook takes Town to Portsmouth for battle of League One big guns

Andy Warren

Published: 5:30 PM October 19, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth tonight

Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth tonight

Ipswich Town are in action at Portsmouth tonight - kick-off 7.45pm.

The match sees Town manager Paul Cook take on his former club, having won the League Two title at Fratton Park before moving to Wigan in the summer of 2017.

But, more pressingly, the Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways after dropping points from a winning position at Cambridge on Saturday.

Tonight sees two of League One's biggest clubs go head-to-head, but both teams will have expected to be higher in the table at this point.

Three points tonight would help.

You can follow the game live with us here.

Portsmouth vs Ipswich Town
