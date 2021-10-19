Live
Matchday Live: Cook takes Town to Portsmouth for battle of League One big guns
Published: 5:30 PM October 19, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town are in action at Portsmouth tonight - kick-off 7.45pm.
The match sees Town manager Paul Cook take on his former club, having won the League Two title at Fratton Park before moving to Wigan in the summer of 2017.
But, more pressingly, the Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways after dropping points from a winning position at Cambridge on Saturday.
Tonight sees two of League One's biggest clubs go head-to-head, but both teams will have expected to be higher in the table at this point.
Three points tonight would help.
You can follow the game live with us here.
