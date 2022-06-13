Posh chief says deal for Simpson has not been agreed

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony says he hasn't agreed a deal for Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that Posh, who are preparing for life back in League One following relegation, are admirers of the young striker.

Simpson, unhappy with the way he was recalled from a productive loan spell at League Two club Swindon Town back in January, refused to sign the new deal offered to him at Portman Road and subsequently handed in a transfer request.

Ipswich took up their option to extend his contract by a further 12 months at the end of the campaign and it now looks likely they will cash in on the 20-year-old.

Hull, Barnsley and Cardiff were all linked to him back in January, while Luton Town are also understood to have shown interest.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, MacAnthony confirmed that potential deals were progressing well at London Road. Asked if he'd had much luck trying to sign targeted players, he replied: "Yep. 3/3 so far."

However, when quizzed as to whether Simpson was one of those players, he replied: "Nope."

Meanwhile, it was put to the Posh chief, in a tweet since deleted, that Ipswich fans were displaying signs of arrogance ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

He replied: "Not at all. They have a right to be excited. Club is well run now, great young manager & rightly favorites for promotion. Another monster club in L1 which makes it exciting league."