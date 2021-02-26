'Aggressive, passionate, cheeky... I wouldn't like to defend against them!' - A look at the Norwood and Parrott strike partnership

Published: 12:17 PM February 26, 2021

Can the strike partnership of James Norwood and Troy Parrott fire Ipswich Town up the League One table?

The Blues have really struggled for goals this season, with winger Gwion Edwards (5) still the topscorer, but have looked much more of a threat since Norwood's return to fitness and Parrott's arrival on loan from Tottenham.

With Norwood leading the line and Parrott playing just off him, Town have gone more direct and produced two much-improved displays against Oxford United (0-0 at home) and Hull City (1-0 win away).

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's home clash with sixth-place Doncaster, here's what manager Paul Lambert and goalkeeper Tomas Holy had to say about the duo.

"I think he's the kind of striker we needed," said Holy, when asked about 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international Parrott.

"With Nors as well we have two very aggressive, very passionate, cheeky strikers. Honestly, I wouldn't like to defend against them. I'm really pleased I am on their side!

"He (Parrott) is still very, very young, but he's a clever, smart, cheeky player. He's not afraid to go one-v-one or two-v-two.

"Defending against those two must be a hard time!

Troy Parrott in action against Hull City. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"It's only a matter of time before Troy scores, in my opinion. He was very close on Saturday (against Oxford). He is getting closer and closer. I will be absolutely delighted if he scores tomorrow and, in my opinion, it will start a goalscoring run."

Lambert said: "James Norwood is coming back to the form that he showed (at the start of last season). When he plays like that it just shows what a big loss he's been. Him and Troy Parrott were excellent together.

"He's feeling better with every day that passes. I think he played 80-odd minutes the other night, which is probably the most he's managed in a number of months. Tuesday night it was proper centre forward play from him. Everything you wanted from a number nine he had. He was holding it up, he was running in behind, he got his goal and was a threat the whole game.

"He can't rest on that now. He needs to do it week-in, week-out. He has to maintain that level of performance now."

Asked if Town fans are still to see the best of Norwood, who has had a stop-start time with injuries since arriving off the back of a prolific couple of promotion seasons at Tranmere, Lambert said: "You hope so. You hope he can keep performing like Tuesday night.

"We've certainly missed that presence up there when he's been injured."

James Norwood gives Ipswich Town the lead at Hull. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

On Parrott, the Blues boss said: "I've got my own thoughts on Troy. He's been different class since he's been here. You can tell that he's at a club like Tottenham with his touch and his awareness and his navigation of the pitch. His work rate... Well that should always be there anyway.

"That kid has been great. I look forward to seeing where he is in the next few years because of the way he plays the game.

"He goes into good spaces where nobody can pick him up. His football intelligence is really high for somebody who is only 19. He can put people in and he can score if he gets a chance. That's why I think he's got a big career in front of him. He'll get stronger and he'll develop.

"If he gets a goal, great, but if he keeps playing the way he's been playing and we keep winning then that's more important."