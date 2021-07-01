Town's six summer signings begin training as Cook's squad prepare for new campaign

Gallery

Published: 3:57 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 4:21 PM July 1, 2021

Ipswich Town's summer signings have been getting to work on the training field as Paul Cook bids to prepare his squad for the start of the new campaign.

The Blues have so far made six additions this summer, with Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney joining the club.

They arrive at a time when there have been significant departures from Portman Road, with a raft of first-teamers leaving, another batch training with the club's Under 23s and heading for the exit and only a handful of last season's squad still with the first-team.

Paul Cook has had his players back at Playford Road this week - Credit: ITFC

Rekeem Harper has joined Ipswich from West Brom - Credit: ITFC

Lee Evans is a new recruit from Wigan Athletic - Credit: ITFC

All six of Town's new signings have been training this week alongside James Norwood, Jon Nolan, Toto Nsiala, Kane Vincent-Young, Armando Dobra, Tomas Holy and Luke Woolfenden, as the Blues put in the hard yards before the pre-season match schedule begins.

A significant number of further additions are expected ahead of the start of the competitive action against Morecambe on August 7, with the pre-season games beginning in a little over a week as Ipswich head to Dartford on July 10.

Wes Burns joined Ipswich Town from Fleetwood Town this summer - Credit: ITFC

Macauley Bonne joined the Blues on loan from QPR this summer - Credit: ITFC

New Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky - Credit: ITFC

Tomas Holy is heading into his third Ipswich Town season - Credit: ITFC

Fitness is key for the Blues this summer, with manager Cook previously suggesting he inherited a squad lacking in legs following his arrival in March.

As well as the six new signings, a host of new coaches began their work on the training field this week, having joined Cook's staff.

Francis Jeffers and Ian Craney join Gary Roberts in coaching the first-team, while John Keeley has arrived to work with the Blues' goalkeepers.

Town have brought in three new members of the conditioning team, with Jon Ashton in as fitness coach, Andy Rolls as director of performance and Andy Costin in the role as head of sports science.

Following the game with Dartford, Town have scheduled matches at Bury Town (July 13), Stevenage (July 20, behind-closed-doors), at home to Crystal Palace (July 24), away at Colchester (July 27) and at home to Millwall (July 31).

Matt Penney has joined the Blues from Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: ITFC

Kane Vincent-Young is back in action during pre-season - Credit: ITFC

Janoi Donacien is back with the Blues following his loan spell with Fleetwood - Credit: ITFC

The new EFL footballers, made by Puma - Credit: ITFC



