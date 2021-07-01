News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Gallery

Town's six summer signings begin training as Cook's squad prepare for new campaign

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 3:57 PM July 1, 2021    Updated: 4:21 PM July 1, 2021
Armando Dobra, Lee Evans, Janoi Donacien, James Norwood, Luke Woolfenden and Matt Penney, pictured in training

Armando Dobra, Lee Evans, Janoi Donacien, James Norwood, Luke Woolfenden and Matt Penney, pictured in training - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town's summer signings have been getting to work on the training field as Paul Cook bids to prepare his squad for the start of the new campaign.

The Blues have so far made six additions this summer, with Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney joining the club. 

They arrive at a time when there have been significant departures from Portman Road, with a raft of first-teamers leaving, another batch training with the club's Under 23s and heading for the exit and only a handful of last season's squad still with the first-team.

Paul Cook has had his players back at Playford Road this week

Paul Cook has had his players back at Playford Road this week - Credit: ITFC

Rekeem Harper has joined Ipswich from West Brom

Rekeem Harper has joined Ipswich from West Brom - Credit: ITFC

Lee Evans is a new recruit from Wigan Athletic

Lee Evans is a new recruit from Wigan Athletic - Credit: ITFC

All six of Town's new signings have been training this week alongside James Norwood, Jon Nolan, Toto Nsiala, Kane Vincent-Young, Armando Dobra, Tomas Holy and Luke Woolfenden, as the Blues put in the hard yards before the pre-season match schedule begins.

A significant number of further additions are expected ahead of the start of the competitive action against Morecambe on August 7, with the pre-season games beginning in a little over a week as Ipswich head to Dartford on July 10.

Wes Burns joined Ipswich Town from Fleetwood Town this summer

Wes Burns joined Ipswich Town from Fleetwood Town this summer - Credit: ITFC

Macauley Bonne joined the Blues on loan from QPR this summer

Macauley Bonne joined the Blues on loan from QPR this summer - Credit: ITFC

New Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky

New Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky - Credit: ITFC

Tomas Holy is heading into his third Ipswich Town season

Tomas Holy is heading into his third Ipswich Town season - Credit: ITFC

Fitness is key for the Blues this summer, with manager Cook previously suggesting he inherited a squad lacking in legs following his arrival in March.

As well as the six new signings, a host of new coaches began their work on the training field this week, having joined Cook's staff.

Francis Jeffers and Ian Craney join Gary Roberts in coaching the first-team, while John Keeley has arrived to work with the Blues' goalkeepers. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
  2. 2 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
  3. 3 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  1. 4 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
  2. 5 Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: Paul Cook's Ipswich Town revolution feels different
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Rotherham reject £400k bid for Crooks
  5. 8 Cook: We're looking to bring quality into the club
  6. 9 Hospital IT manager jailed after seven-year £800k scam exposed
  7. 10 Man airlifted to hospital after crash on country road

Town have brought in three new members of the conditioning team, with Jon Ashton in as fitness coach, Andy Rolls as director of performance and Andy Costin in the role as head of sports science.

Following the game with Dartford, Town have scheduled matches at Bury Town (July 13), Stevenage (July 20, behind-closed-doors), at home to Crystal Palace (July 24), away at Colchester (July 27) and at home to Millwall (July 31).

Matt Penney has joined the Blues from Sheffield Wednesday

Matt Penney has joined the Blues from Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: ITFC

Kane Vincent-Young is back in action during pre-season

Kane Vincent-Young is back in action during pre-season - Credit: ITFC

Janoi Donacien is back with the Blues following his loan spell with Fleetwood

Janoi Donacien is back with the Blues following his loan spell with Fleetwood - Credit: ITFC

Rekeem Harper has joined Ipswich from West Brom

Rekeem Harper has joined Ipswich from West Brom - Credit: ITFC

The new EFL footballers, made by Puma

The new EFL footballers, made by Puma - Credit: ITFC


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cardiff City's Aden Flint (left) and Rotherham United's Matt Crooks battle for the ball during the S

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper (centre) alongside chief executive Mark Ashton (left) and manager Paul Cook (right). Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
The bottle bank at Fore Street near Saint Clare's Catholic Church Framlingham

East Suffolk Council

'Outrageous' - hundreds of empties dumped at overflowing bottle bank

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus