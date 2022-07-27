Analysis
Here's where supercomputer predicts Town will finish this season
- Credit: Steve Waller-Stephenwaller.com
A team of top data analysts have predicted the upcoming League One season - here's where they think Ipswich Town will finish.
According to data-driven analysis website FiveThirtyEight, Town will just miss out on a place in the top two in 2022/23.
They're tipping newly relegated and until recently in administration Derby County to win the league on 89 points, with Sheffield Wednesday four points behind.
Kieran McKenna's men are projected to take third spot, finishing with 80 points.
Barnsley, MK Dons and Portsmouth are the sides predicted to take the remaining play-off spots, meaning Town would face Pompey in a mouth-watering play-off semi-final.
FiveThirtyEight have form for getting things right too, correctly predicting last season that Fulham and Bournemouth would be the top two in the Championship, and that Peterborough would be relegated.
Their complex formula, honed over years of analysis, is based on an SPI (soccer power index) rating, which also calculates the offensive and defensive qualities of every team.
Their League One table suggests that Town will have the best defence in the third tier next season, and will finish with a goal difference of +26.
Derby are projected to be the league's top scorers, and end their campaign with a +41 goal difference.
The model also predicts that Morecambe, Exeter City, Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United will be relegated.
They also predict that Town will start the season with a win over Bolton at Portman Road on Saturday.
Full League One 2022/23 prediction
1) Derby County: 89 points
2) Sheffield Wednesday: 85 points
------------------------------------------------------
3) Ipswich Town: 80 points
4) Barnsley: 76 points
5) MK Dons: 75 points
6) Portsmouth: 72 points
----------------------------------------------------
7) Wycombe: 72 points
8) Bolton: 71 points
9) Oxford: 70 points
10) Peterborough: 66 points
11) Plymouth: 62 points
12) Shrewsbury: 62 points
13) Lincoln City: 61 points
14) Charlton: 61 points
15) Forest Green: 55 points
16) Fleetwood: 54 points
17) Burton: 54 points
18) Cheltenham: 54 points
19) Port Vale: 51 points
20) Bristol Rovers: 51 points
----------------------------------------------
21) Cambridge Utd: 50 points
22) Accrington Stanley: 50 points
23) Exeter City: 50 points
24) Morecambe: 46 points