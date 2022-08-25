Will they lose? Trying to predict Town's next five league games

Analysis

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town are top of League One after their first five games. But how will they fare in their next five? - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town sit top of the early League One table after their first five games of the season. Mark Heath takes a look at the next five league clashes - and attempts to predict how they'll fare....

Saturday, August 27th: Barnsley (h)

Current league position: 16th

First five: LWLWL

Top scorer: Josh Benson (three)

James Norwood will enjoy his Portman Road return with Barnsley - Credit: BarnsleyFC

After being relegated from the Championship last season, the Tykes have had a fairly bumpy landing back in the third tier.

Indeed, their last couple in all competitions have seen them lose 3-0 at home to Wycombe Wanderers and, just last night, fall 3-1 at Premier League Leeds United in the Carabao Cup.

Off the pitch there's been a bit of turmoil too. In need of a new boss over the summer, they flirted with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - before he decided to remain at Burton - and eventually named ex-Cheltenham manager Michael Duff as their new chief.

They also had to can their shirt sponsor just seven days after announcing them, as homophobic social media posts came to light.

There's narrative around this clash, of course, given it will see the return of controversial ex-Town striker James Norwood to Portman Road, plus rather less successful former loanee Luke Thomas.

Thomas, who played just five matches for Town at the end of the 2020/21 season, has featured in every game for the Tykes so far, often playing as the No.10, and scored in their win over Cheltenham earlier this month.

Norwood's yet to open his account and been in and out of the starting line-up - but you know he'll be relishing the return to Suffolk, and the chance to play the panto villain.

Prediction: 3-0 Town. Feels like a good time to be playing a side still trying to find their feet.

John Coleman's Accrington Stanley are always a tough test for Town - Credit: PA

Saturday, September 3: Accrington Stanley (a)

Current position: 12th (only played four games)

First four: DWDD

Top scorer: Sean McConville (three)

Stanley are one of just three unbeaten teams left in the third tier, along with Town and Portsmouth. They've only played four matches so far though, with a midweek trip to Forest Green Rovers scuppered by the weather.

And Town's record at the Wham Stadium is poor - they've won just once in four visits, losing the other three games by a combined 5-1 score line.

Stanley generally pose a physical challenge, and refuse to lie down - as evidenced by their ridiculous fightback from 3-0 and 4-2 down to claim a 4-4 draw at home to Burton earlier this month.

They've just allowed midfielder Harry Pell, who scored eight goals in 41 games last season, to return to AFC Wimbledon - despite having two years left on his contract.

A trip to Stanley always feels like a potential banana skin for Town - could this be a first defeat?

Prediction: 1-1 draw. My head tells me that this will be Town's first defeat, but my heart says they'll dig deep for a draw.

Jack Lankester could face Town for the first time since he left on September 10 - Credit: Cambridge United

Saturday, September 10: Cambridge United (h)

Current league position: 11th

First five: WLWLD

Top scorer: Harvey Knibbs (two)

It was a surprise home defeat to the U's back in April which derailed Town's unlikely late push for a play-off spot under Kieran McKenna, and Cambridge will relish the chance to spring another upset at Portman Road.

The U's have started 2022/23 in decent form, beating MK Dons 1-0 on opening day and following that up by upsetting Championship Millwall by a single goal in the Carabao Cup.

Then, having been thumped 4-1 at Portsmouth, they bounced back to earn a point at Charlton and end the Addicks' 100% home record - the game after Charlton had hammered Plymouth 5-1.

The U's were well beaten, 3-0, by Premier League Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, but boss Mark Bonner said he 'loved their performance.'

"I know that sounds stupid, but I did," he added. "There's not a ceiling for any of our players, everyone's got room for improvement - we can all get better, team and individuals."

The U's boast ex-Town prospect Jack Lankester among their ranks, and this game could be the first time he faces the Blues since departing.

The oft-injured Lankester has played five games already for the U's this campaign, and set up ex-Town loanee Paul Digby to score the winning goal against Exeter City in a 2-1 victory earlier this month.

Prediction: 3-1 Town win. I'd have been reticent about predicting a win like this last season, but I fancy Town to sweep sides like Cambridge aside this campaign.

Joey Barton brings his Bristol Rovers side to Suffolk for a midweek clash - Credit: PA

Tuesday, September 13: Bristol Rovers (h)

Current league position: 15th

First five: LWWLL

Top scorer: Aaron Collins (four)

Rovers, a side managed by the shy and retiring Joey Barton, earned a remarkable promotion to League One on the final day of last season, beating Scunthorpe 7-0.

They've been up and down so far, scoring some good wins - 4-0 at Burton, 1-0 at home against Oxford - as well as suffering some thumpings in their last couple, 3-0 at Barnsley and 3-1 at Portsmouth.

Striker Collins has taken the step up to the third tier in his stride, bagging four goals in the early going, a year after netting 18 at the level below.

Rovers have also signed classy Everton centre-back Lewis Gibson on loan for the season, which looks a good bit of business.

And they've just added midfielder Luke McCormick for an undisclosed fee from AFC Wimbledon, in a move that has excited fans - McCormick impressed on loan at Rovers back in 2020/21, when he was a Chelsea player.

Barton, of course, has history in trying to wind Town up before facing them, once describing the Blues as the worst team in Ipswich history before playing them with Fleetwood.

This could be a midweek cracker.

Prediction: 2-1 Town win. I can see a Town win on a night where there's a fair bit of drama on the pitch and on the touchline.

Tyreeq Bakinson and Sheffield Wednesday will host Town on September 17 - Credit: SWFC

Saturday, September 17: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

Current league position: 4th

First five: DWWLW

Top scorer: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (three)

Here. We. Go.

If, as I've predicted, Town are still unbeaten going into this mid-September trip to Sheffield, what a game we'll have on our hands. And let's be honest, even if they have suffered defeat beforehand, this is still an absolute belter.

The two sides who were favourite to win the league before a ball was kicked. Two clubs with a huge fanbase and rich history. Two squads which look too good for League One.

It is, as the Americans would say, a day where the rubber meets the road.

Darren Moore's Owls have tasted defeat already, losing 2-0 at fellow promotion hopefuls Peterborough. But they've had a very tough start on paper, and emerged with ten points.

A cracking 3-3 draw with Pompey opened their season, while they've also beaten top six rivals MK Dons (1-0), Charlton Athletic (1-0) and Bolton Wanderers (2-0) around that lone defeat.

There's Town narrative around this one too, with ex-Ipswich loanees Tyreeq Bakinson and Mark McGuinness now both at Hillsborough.

It's as big of a game as you'll get in the third tier - the atmosphere will be electric.

Prediction: 2-1 Wednesday win. Yep, I think this is where Town suffer their first setback. And then we'll see how resilient this side really is.











