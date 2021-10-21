'Decent little footballer' Manly signs first pro contract with Town

Published: 6:14 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 6:19 PM October 21, 2021

Midfielder Jack Manly has signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town.

The 17-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him stay at Portman Road until the summer of 2024.

Manly has been playing for Town’s Under 18s and Under 23s this season and has one senior appearance to his name, having come on as a second-half substitute against Crawley in the Papa John's Trophy last season.

He is a player namechecked on a number of occasions by former Town boss Paul Lambert, who was impressed with the young midfielder’s ability on occasions when invited to train with the Ipswich first-team.

“I thought he did really well when he came on,” Lambert said after Manly’s debut.

“Jack’s normally in bed by five! I watched the kids when I first came in and I saw this little lad and thought ‘he’s a decent little footballer’. I was actually going to play him last year against Colchester, but he was injured or unwell and Tawanda (Chirewa) came in.”

Manly could be involved when Town host Winslow United at Portman Road in the first round of the FA Youth Cup, with a date for the tie to be confirmed soon.