Panutche Camara has 'Forrest Gump' stamina and a 'heart of gold'

IT BEGAN IN AFRICA

Panutche Camara was born in the small African nation of Guinea-Bissau. Located on the west coast, it borders Senegal to the north and Guinea to the south and east. For context, it's about double East Anglia in terms of size and population.

Guinea-Bissau are currently ranked 115th in the FIFA Rankings.

The 'Djurtus' (African wild dog) have qualified for the last three African Cup of Nations. Camara made his international debut in that tournament back in January, featuring in group games against Sudan, Egypt and Nigeria. He scored on his fourth cap, a 3-0 friendly win against Equatorial Guinea (played in Portugal) on March 23.

"I'm made up for him - I know how much he loves going to play for his country," said his Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher.

MYSTERY TOUR

It's not clear at what age Camara moved to Europe.

The first clubs listed on his CV are both in Portugal. First it was lower league outfit Loures, followed by a move to top-flight side Vitória de Guimarães at the age of 17.

One year later, he had joined Barnsley's youth set-up. The following year, he was at London-based non-league club Dulwich Hamlet playing in the Ryman League Premier Division. His debut came in the Alan Turvey Trophy. During the latter stages on the season he scored four goals in 15 appearances. One of them came against Lowestoft Town.



LEAGUE TWO LIFE

That was enough for League Two side Crawley Town to come calling for the now 20-year-old in the summer of 2017.

"He’s a quick striker who can also operate on the right-hand side of midfield," said Crawley's director of football Selim Gaygasuz.

“We’ve been scouting him since January and believe he is a player with a lot of potential and someone who can only improve with the benefit of full-time training and coaching."

Soon, Crawley decided his long limbs and exceptional stamina would be best served in central midfield.

Over the following three seasons, Camara scored six goals in 85 starts and 33 substitute appearances for the West Sussex side. He played for three different managers in Harry Kewell, Gabriele Cioffi and John Yems. The Red Devils finished 14th, 19th and 13th. In August 2019, they knocked Premier League side Norwich out of the Carabao Cup.

In the summer of 2020, he joined striker Ollie Palmer in turning down a new deal at Broadfield Stadium.

"I would like to say a big thank you to all my team-mates and Crawley staff members for your support over the last three years," he wrote on social media.

"You guys helped me to grow as a player and most importantly, as a man.

"Thanks for giving me the opportunity to become a professional football player.

"To the Crawley supporters, thank you very much for believing and for the unconditional support given to me. I will keep you guys in my heart."

Erdem Konyar, Crawley's technical director, once labelled Camara 'our Kante, Gilberto Silva or Casemiro'. On the midfielder's departure, he said: "Good luck Panutche. I wish you all the best in life and your career. You have an ability and desire which no one can train. Keep working hard and the sky is the limit. You deserve everything good in this world."

HEART AND LUNGS

Camara subsequently joined newly-promoted League One side Plymouth Argyle.

Upon signing, he was asked what his main attributes are. He smiled and replied: "Running. So much energy. When I go on the pitch I can't stop running. I give everything. I give my heart."

It was late October before the midfielder became a regular starter in the league. Once in, he didn't look back.

After Camara was dismissed in a 1-1 home draw with Crewe, boss Ryan Lowe said: “He has just caught him a little bit with the second one. They potentially got him sent-off by surrounding the referee. I’m fine with Pan. He has got a heart of gold and he cares.

“Pan has been fantastic. It might help him to have a little bit of a breather now.”

Camara started 40 matches as the Devon outfit finished 18th. He then made a strong start to the following campaign as the Pilgrims surged to the top of the table.

That's when the first transfer links, to Burnley and Barnsley, emerged.

“He’s a fantastic player. The fans love him and we love him, that’s why he plays every game," enthused Lowe.

“He does some things that he needs to get better on, and he does some things where you go ‘wow’. He has got to get that consistency of performing week in week out.

“I remember his first interview when he came here and he was asked what was his best asset and he said ‘I just run’.

“He does, doesn’t he? He’s like Forrest Gump. Schuey (Steven Schumacher) spends a lot of time with him as a midfielder to midfielder. If we make Pan better technically he will be one of the best midfielders in the league.”

TRANSFER LISTED

Plymouth took up their one-year extension option in Camara's contract at the end of last season before placing him on the transfer list.

"Extended talks had been ongoing for a number of months regarding a significantly improved deal for the Guinea-Bissau international, but talks have now ended, with the 25-year-old’s representatives confirming that Camara will not be signing a new deal at Argyle," explained an official club statement.

"With the midfielder entering the final year of his existing contract and showing no intention of agreeing new terms, the club will now seek to facilitate a move for Camara, in line with our transfer strategy."

Sheffield Wednesday were the first club linked to his signature.

Asked whether the club would sell to a League One rival, director of football Neil Dewsnip said: "I don't think that would work for anybody… I think that's kind of common sense really. I would hate an Argyle supporter to think that he is competing against us for the same prize."

The longer the summer went on, the more it looked like Camara might end up staying at Home Park.

FITNESS LATEST

Camara picked up a hamstring injury towards the back end of last season.

Speaking on July 12, Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher said: “He seems to be a good healer. The issue he had seems to be settling down. He’s just building his fitness.

“It’s important that we don’t just chuck him into a game too early though because you know what he’s like, he would be running at 100 per cent."

Camara got some minutes in pre-season, but hasn't been included in a single matchday squad at the start of this campaign.



