'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option

Published: 10:50 AM September 21, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM September 21, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton with striker Macauley Bonne, who is currently on loan at Ipswich - Credit: PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton has not ruled out recalling Ipswich Town striker Macauley Bonne in January, even if he has no current plans to do so.

The Ipswich-born striker has made a fast start to life at his boyhood club, scoring five goals in his first six games, including Saturday’s winner at Lincoln.

Rangers can recall the 25-year-old in January, but Warburton is pleased to see his striker doing well and has no current plans to bring the striker back to Loftus Road. Warburton is well-stocked in the striker department, with Charlie Austin, Andre Gray, Lyndon Dykes, Chris Willock all on the books.

He did admit that could change, though.

“We’ll see how we go,” he told West London Sport, “I don’t think anyone would say that Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin, Andre Gray and Chris Willock are bad options to have.

“Players need to play. If Macca was here today, for example, and comes off the bench alongside Charlie, Andre or Lyndon, does he benefit more from being out on loan and playing or by sitting on the bench in the Championship?

“His job is to go out and score goals and he’s doing that, I’m delighted to see him doing that. That’s the idea of a good loan. He goes out and gets pitch time, gets opportunities, and he takes them.

“Every time you move up, it’s a different level, so that was the idea of the loan. I’m happy with the loan and delighted for him. Hopefully he carries on going.”

Bonne will still have a year remaining on his QPR deal once his loan to Ipswich expires at the end of the season, with the West London side holding the option to extend his stay for a further year.

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com



