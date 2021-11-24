News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'We’ll act in the best interests of QPR' - Warburton on potential Bonne recall

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 1:07 PM November 24, 2021
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (left) on the pitch with Macauley Bonne (right) after the

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has said he will recall Macauley Bonne from his loan at Ipswich Town if his side need the striker - Credit: PA

Mark Warburton has insisted he will have no hesitation in recalling Macauley Bonne from his Ipswich Town loan if QPR side need the striker. 

Bonne, a boyhood Ipswich fan, has been in excellent form since making the move from Loftus Road in the summer, netting 11 goals in 17 League One appearances. 

He’s made it clear he wants to stay at Portman Road for the rest of the season, admitting he would be ‘angry’ if QPR cut his loan short at a time when he is enjoying his football. 

Macauley Bonne celebrates his second half goal at Adams Park against Wycombe.

Macauley Bonne celebrates his goal at Wycombe - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Warburton, while also stressing he will try to avoid unsettling Bonne unless he really has to, has said he may need to consider a recall should injuries persist at Rangers. Both Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray missed Friday night's 2-0 victory over Luton, leaving Charlie Austin as QPR's only senior frontman for the game.

“Macauley is our player,” he told West London Sport. “It’s as simple as that. He’s gone out on loan to play games and get experience. 

“Right now we’ve had some injuries to our strikers. If it’s the right thing to call Macauley back then absolutely we will do. If it’s not the right time then we won’t. 

“We don’t want to unsettle a player on loan, but QPR pay his wages and he’s contracted to QPR, so we’ll do what’s right for QPR – and of course what’s right for Macauley as a player. 

“If the loan is working well and we don’t need to bring him back then we won’t bring him back. 

“However, on Friday night we only had one striker available. If the situation is such then we’ll act in the best interests of QPR. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by dominant Millers
  2. 2 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
  3. 3 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-0 home loss to Rotherham
  1. 4 Felixstowe restaurant closes due to chef recruitment difficulties
  2. 5 'So excited' - new Crafty Cookie shop set to open in Stowmarket
  3. 6 'Far better than us... they are something we aspire to be' - Cook on Rotherham loss
  4. 7 Suffolk police volunteer and her horse win national award
  5. 8 Ipswich Town 0-2 Rotherham: Millers comfortably beat Blues yet again
  6. 9 Hermes Parcelnet to occupy A14 warehouse
  7. 10 Missing Bury St Edmunds man found safe and well

“Overall, it’s about the club and our team and doing what’s right for QPR. So we’ll see what the situation is as we get towards January.” 

Bonne is one of five loanees in the Ipswich Town squad, along with Christian Walton (Brighton), Bersant Celina (Dijon), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) and Louie Barry (Aston Villa). 

Macauley Bonne pictured at the final whistle.

Macauley Bonne looks frustrated against Rotherham - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com


Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr John Harvard, of Saxmundham Health, praised Beatrice's efforts

NHS

GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Chantry, Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Police and air ambulance respond to sudden death in Hadleigh

Timothy Bradford

person
Images of the new development proposed for Ufford

East Suffolk Council

Village leaders' strong objections over café and store plans

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Kim Smith's home, which she shares with the three children, was destroyed in the fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Family 'distraught' as home left scorched after coffee machine catches fire

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon