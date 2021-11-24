'We’ll act in the best interests of QPR' - Warburton on potential Bonne recall

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has said he will recall Macauley Bonne from his loan at Ipswich Town if his side need the striker - Credit: PA

Mark Warburton has insisted he will have no hesitation in recalling Macauley Bonne from his Ipswich Town loan if QPR side need the striker.

Bonne, a boyhood Ipswich fan, has been in excellent form since making the move from Loftus Road in the summer, netting 11 goals in 17 League One appearances.

He’s made it clear he wants to stay at Portman Road for the rest of the season, admitting he would be ‘angry’ if QPR cut his loan short at a time when he is enjoying his football.

Macauley Bonne celebrates his goal at Wycombe - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Warburton, while also stressing he will try to avoid unsettling Bonne unless he really has to, has said he may need to consider a recall should injuries persist at Rangers. Both Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray missed Friday night's 2-0 victory over Luton, leaving Charlie Austin as QPR's only senior frontman for the game.

“Macauley is our player,” he told West London Sport. “It’s as simple as that. He’s gone out on loan to play games and get experience.

“Right now we’ve had some injuries to our strikers. If it’s the right thing to call Macauley back then absolutely we will do. If it’s not the right time then we won’t.

“We don’t want to unsettle a player on loan, but QPR pay his wages and he’s contracted to QPR, so we’ll do what’s right for QPR – and of course what’s right for Macauley as a player.

“If the loan is working well and we don’t need to bring him back then we won’t bring him back.

“However, on Friday night we only had one striker available. If the situation is such then we’ll act in the best interests of QPR.

“Overall, it’s about the club and our team and doing what’s right for QPR. So we’ll see what the situation is as we get towards January.”

Bonne is one of five loanees in the Ipswich Town squad, along with Christian Walton (Brighton), Bersant Celina (Dijon), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) and Louie Barry (Aston Villa).

Macauley Bonne looks frustrated against Rotherham - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com



