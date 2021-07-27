Town complete ninth signing as Edmundson joins from Scottish giants

Breaking

Published: 1:30 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 1:48 PM July 27, 2021

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Rangers defender George Edmundson.

The 23-year-old centre-half moves to Suffolk for what is understood to be an initial, significant, six-figure fee, in the region of £750,000, signing a four-year contract.

Town have beaten off competition from the Championship to sign the defender, with Derby keen on re-signing their former loanee and Peterborough among those previously showing interest.

"The opportunity came along and it was one I couldn't turn down," Edmundson said after completing his move.

"I spoke to the gaffer and it really excited me. He was a massive pull and this is also a huge club.

Rangers' Manager Steven Gerrard (right) celebrates with George Edmundson at the end of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. - Credit: PA

"Having also spoken to Mark Ashton (CEO), he has been very clear about the culture being built at the club and the importance of engaging with the local community - that's something I also consider to be very important.

"I like the sound of the project here and I can see the intent the Club has, so I'm delighted to have signed."

Town boss Paul Cook added: “George is at a great age but he also already has good experience in the game. We’re delighted to have him with us.

“He’s strong, a good talker, comfortable on the ball and he wants to play regular first-team football. I first came across him when he was on loan at AFC Fylde because they played Wigan in the FA Cup and took us to a replay. He was strong on the day and we’ve followed him ever since.

“We really think he’ll be a strong addition to the squad.”

Edmundson is highly rated but had slipped down the pecking order at Rangers, with the Blues moving quickly to sign a player who has garnered significant Championship interest, both loan and permanent, this summer.

The signing of Edmundson is unlikely to be the last in the centre of defence, with an experienced head still thought to be a possibility and a move for Everton’s Lewis Gibson not completely off the table, should the right deal present itself.

Toto Nsiala and Luke Woolfenden are, at this stage, the only senior centre-backs at the club, with Edmundson’s arrival bringing increased competition in an important area of the pitch.

The 6ft 3in defender joined Rangers from Oldham in the summer of 2019 in a £750,000 deal but has never fully established himself at Ibrox at a time when the Glasgow club have made significant inroads into rivals Celtic’s Scottish dominance, ultimately winning the title last season.

He only made 17 appearances for Rangers during his two seasons at the club, scoring twice, before spending the second half of last season on loan at Derby in the Championship, where he scored once in 10 appearances.

Ipswich are closing in on signing No.10, with a move for Barnsley's Conor Chaplin understood to be close to completion. The deal could potentially be done this evening, or tomorrow morning.