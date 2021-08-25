Top of the class to must improve - ranking Town's players after five games

Opinion

Published: 4:30 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 4:44 PM August 25, 2021

Macauley Bonne has been one of Ipswich Town's standout players so far this season - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town have played five games in the 2021/22 season, drawing two and losing three. Mark Heath ranks the players based on their performances so far, using our ratings system....

Players must have played more than one game to qualify.

TOP OF THE CLASS

Kyle Edwards is one of the most exciting players to wear a Town shirt in recent years - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kyle Edwards - Three games, average rating: 7.7

No surprise here. Winger Edwards has been simply electrifying in his three appearances so far. A danger to create something every time he gets the ball, will terrify defenders and thrill fans in equal measure. What a signing!

Cameron Burgess - Two games, average rating: 7

Only played two games so far, but has shown the qualities he was brought in to provide at centre-back. Excellent in the air, a physical presence and adds leadership to the side.

Armando Dobra - Three games, average rating: 7

Young attacker could yet go out on loan, but has largely impressed in the chances he's been given. Always looks likely to create something, but will he get lost amid the arsenal of attacking options, when/if all are fit?

Macauley Bonne - Five games, average rating: 6.6

No-one's had a more eventful start than striker Bonne. Three goals in his five games, including one of the best we've seen in years at Portman Road on Saturday. Also produced one of the worst misses in Town history at Cheltenham. A real fan favourite already, and seems to have taken the starting spot from Joe Pigott.

MIDDLE OF THE ROAD

Scott Fraser has played in all five games so far, but in a variety of roles - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Vaclav Hladky - Four games, average rating: 6

It's not been the most impressive start to the keeper's Town career, with no clean sheets as yet and a few goals he would expect to have done better with. Hopefully he will improve as the back four settle.

Kane Vincent-Young - Three games, average rating: 6

Shown glimpses of the player he was before his multiple injury woes, but still has a fair way to go to get back to those heights. Has a key role to play as a flying full-back. Town won't want to push him too much in the early going.

Rekeem Harper - Four games, average rating: 6

One of the first names on the teamsheet, midfielder Harper has shown plenty of class and creativity already, plus a tireless work ethic. Now he needs to kick on.

Scott Fraser - Five games, average rating: 6

The curious case of Scott Fraser. Only played in his preferred No.10 role once, on Saturday, and looked good there after being wasted out wide in the early going. A goal, assist and missed penalty so far. Will he and Bonne be the 9/10 partnership going forward?

Janoi Donacien - Three games, average rating: 6

Mr Reliable himself. Called into action after the injury to Toto Nsiala on opening day, and has played centrally and at right back. He won't win you games, but he'll rarely let you down.

MUST DO BETTER

New Town skipper Lee Evans has yet to find his best form - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Luke Woolfenden - Five games, average rating: 5.8

A starter in all five games so far, but has made some mistakes which have cost Town. Hopefully, with the more-experienced Burgess by his side, he'll grow in stature and assuredness.

Matt Penney - Four games, average rating 5.75

Will probably lose his starting spot at left back to Hayden Coulson, but provides decent back-up and scored a cracker at Cheltenham.

Joe Pigott - Three games, average rating 5.7

The man brought in to lead Town's attack has been largely underwhelming so far, though he is now officially off the mark after he was awarded the goal at Burton. Looks to be behind Bonne on the depth chart for now.

Lee Evans - Four games, average rating: 5.5

Perhaps the biggest disappointment to this point, given his standing and experience. Town's new skipper looked great against Morecambe, but has been sub-par since, including a dreadful error which gifted MK Dons their second equaliser on Saturday.

Wes Burns - Two games, average rating: 5.5

The new Gwion Edwards? Like his countryman, Welsh winger Burns brings bags of pace and threat, but has to be more consistent. Early injury issues haven't helped.

Louie Barry: Three games, average rating: 5.5

The young Aston Villa loanee has yet to find a role in Cook's attack. Clearly has huge talent and could well be an X-factor for the Blues yet.



