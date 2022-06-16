Ranking Ipswich Town's Umbro shirts from worst to first ahead of new kit launch

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town's kits will be made by Umbro from next season - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town have announced a new kit partnership with Umbro, replacing adidas after eight years.

It sees Town and the English sportswear company linking up once again, following their partnership in the 1970s and then from 1989 to 1995.

The new kit is expected to be launched later today.

So that gives us the perfect opportunity to rank Umbro's previous Ipswich efforts.

But here, we focus on the most-recent Umbro era.

Let's go.

Phil Whelan, pictured in Town's 1994/95 shirt - Credit: Archant

7: Home shirt – 1994/95

I really don’t know what they were trying to do, here.

It’s all over the place. The blue is too dark and I swear I once had a rug using a similar pattern to the one which pops up in random places on this shirt.

I quite like the blue and black around the collar but that’s about it.

There wasn’t much to like about it on the pitch, either. Ipswich were woeful as they slumped to relegation, losing 9-0 at Old Trafford in the process.

It’s the only one of Ipswich’s Umbro kits I don’t like. Maybe things weren’t always better in the good old days after all.

Ipswich Town's Jason Dozzell in the Blues' white away shirt - Credit: Archant

6: Away shirt – 1991-93

I can’t decide if I *really* like this one or not. I definitely don’t dislike it, but there’s something telling me I shouldn’t love it either.

It’s a proper 90s kit, no question about that. The collar’s there, so’s the heavy material.

And, for no particular reason, there’s also an odd pattern on one of the sleeve. Looks like the kind of thing which might be part of a logo for a conference centre.

I do like it. That's become clear to me now.

Simon Milton - Credit: Archant

5: Away shirt – 1993/95

The final away shirt of the first Umbro era was a decent one.

Red and black always work well together, so that helped this kit no end. The pinstripes have an interesting sequence to them, but the star of the show for me is the little horse at the bottom of the collar.

More Ipswich shirts should have a little horse at the bottom of the collar.

Ipswich Town's orange away shirt, made by Umbro - Credit: Contributed

4: Away shirt – 1989/92

Ipswich Town and orange always seems to go well together.

And this is no different. Orange needs black as its partner – and there’s enough of it here on a shirt which served as the third kit in 1991/92.

I like the wavy pattern across the shirt, as well as the little blocks of colour on the sleeves. Like it’s the testing page for an ink cartridge - with only orange and black ink. You need magenta and cyan to make things work in the world of printers. Everyone knows that.

But the shirt's a solid effort, bang in the middle of things.

Fison was the shirt sponsor for Town when they won the Second Divison title in the 1991-92 season. - Credit: Archant

3: Home shirt – 1989/92

The same home shirt for three-successive seasons? We’ll never see the likes of that again.

But hopefully the new era of Ipswich Town and Umbro will bring about something this kit did produce 30 years ago – a league title.

Town looked good as they won promotion to the inaugural Premiership, with a solid blue shirt, an interesting pattern and little poppers which helped keep the collar down. More poppers on shirts, please.

I like the red stripe across the neck area, too. A little bit of red on an Ipswich shirt is always welcome in my book.

Chris Kiwomya was among the scorers as the Blues drew 2-2 with Coventry City at Highfield Road in 1992 - Credit: Archant

2: Third shirt – 1992/93

This one is so simple but it works.

Red and black stripes. AC Milan–style. Always a winner.

A classy Ipswich Town effort which has proven popular since it was remade and sold in the club shop.

Simon Milton celebrates the 92/94 home shirt's victory in the kit rankings - Credit: Action Images

1: Home shirt – 1992/94

There was only ever going to be one winner of this competition.

Is there a more 90s football shirt in existence, anywhere on the planet?

It’s baggy, made of dreadful material, has an oversized collar, big blocks of colour and badges on top of other badges.

But this one also has shoelaces in it. Shoelaces! If there are no shoelaces in the first new Umbro shirt, we riot.

Is this shirt beautiful? Objectively, probably not. But yet I adore it.

It was, is and always will be my winner.