Record sales of Town's new third kit as Sheeran wears it in music video

Ed Sheeran wearing the new Ipswich Town third kit that he helped design. - Credit: Zakary Walters/Ed Sheeran

Ipswich Town have revealed that fans bought the new all-black third kit in record numbers yesterday.

The blackout kit, designed in collaboration with shirt sponsor and global music star Ed Sheeran, was revealed yesterday as the Suffolk singer apparently accidently leaked the shirt via his social media accounts.

And Town say more than 3,000 shirts - which feature a sleeve pattern based on Sheeran's Equals album artwork - were sold in the aftermath of the launch.

"I think we’ve ended up with three really unique and strong kits," Paul Macro, the club’s head of retail operations, told the Town website.

"They are all, at this moment, record selling shirts. We’ve never had sales like this before.

"It is a really scary challenge to see what we can do next year to try and top them, but we’re working on that now."

Sheeran, who has an official squad number with the Town team, was also seen sporting the new shirt while recording a music video with American rapper Papoose yesterday.

Live from the UK just shot an amazing video!!!! Wowww @bignarstie Ed Sheeran Wowwwwww #blessed 🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/l5YDWFwP0B — Papoose (@Papooseonline) August 23, 2022

Pre-orders of the shirt are likely to be dispatched towards the middle of September, with shirts available on general sale towards the end of September.

