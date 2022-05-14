News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Loan review

'A very mixed bag' - Harper's loan at Crewe analysed

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 1:00 PM May 14, 2022
Rekeem Harper should start for Ipswich Town against Colchester United

Ipswich Town's Rekeem Harper spent half the season on loan at Crewe Alexandra - Credit: Steve Waller

Rekeem Harper returns to Ipswich Town this summer after being relegated with loan club Crewe - here's an insight into how he performed for the Railwaymen.

Harper, 22, started the season as one of Paul Cook's first choice deep midfielders, alongside Lee Evans, having signed from Birmingham for £500,000 last summer.

But the arrival of Sam Morsy, and some patchy displays, saw him drop down the depth chart, with Cook experimenting with bringing him off the bench as an attacking midfielder.

Crewe Alexandra's Rekeem Harper and Sheffield Wednesday's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing battle for the ball

Crewe Alexandra's Rekeem Harper and Sheffield Wednesday's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday April 19, 2022. - Credit: PA

Ultimately though, having played 15 games for the Blues - seven of which were starts - he was sent out on loan to struggling Crewe in January. 

He ended up playing 15 games for the Railwaymen too - 12 starts - but couldn't prevent them from finishing bottom of the table and being relegated to League Two.

Ross Halls spoke to Aaron Lewis from the Railwaymen podcast to get an insight into his performances at Crewe.

Watch that here...


Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Mark Cordell headshot over a picture of Abbeygate Street, Suffolk.

Buttermarket

Town centre going strong as four new businesses set to open in Bury St...

Dolly Carter

person
A lane closure is currently in place on the A14 after a crash involving an ambulance and a lorry 

Suffolk Live News

Lane closed on A14 after ambulance and lorry crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A car ended up on its roof in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 reopens after crash leaves car on its roof

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Land off the A11 north of Red Lodge where a masterplan for 300 homes has been drawn up

West Suffolk Council

Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon