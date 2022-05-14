'A very mixed bag' - Harper's loan at Crewe analysed

Loan review

Rekeem Harper returns to Ipswich Town this summer after being relegated with loan club Crewe - here's an insight into how he performed for the Railwaymen.

Harper, 22, started the season as one of Paul Cook's first choice deep midfielders, alongside Lee Evans, having signed from Birmingham for £500,000 last summer.

But the arrival of Sam Morsy, and some patchy displays, saw him drop down the depth chart, with Cook experimenting with bringing him off the bench as an attacking midfielder.

Crewe Alexandra's Rekeem Harper and Sheffield Wednesday's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday April 19, 2022. - Credit: PA

Ultimately though, having played 15 games for the Blues - seven of which were starts - he was sent out on loan to struggling Crewe in January.

He ended up playing 15 games for the Railwaymen too - 12 starts - but couldn't prevent them from finishing bottom of the table and being relegated to League Two.

Ross Halls spoke to Aaron Lewis from the Railwaymen podcast to get an insight into his performances at Crewe.

