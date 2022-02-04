'I wanted to go out on loan' - Harper's first Crewe interview

Ipswich Town midfielder Rekeem Harper said he was the one who pushed for a loan move away from the club last month.

The 21-year-old midfielder was one of Town's first signings of a hectic transfer window last summer and arrived with some big expectations having tasted both Premier League and Championship action as a young player at West Brom.

However, after starting the opening six league games, Harper dropped further and further down the pecking order and, come the start of 2022, wasn't even making benches for the Blues.

Now on loan at relegation-fighting League One club Crewe for the remainder of the season, Harper explained: “I spoke to the gaffer at Ipswich and said I wanted to go out loan and Crewe were one of the first clubs to show a real interest.

“I spoke to the manager and he told me about the club and where I fitted into the system. I am just grateful for the opportunity.

“I remember watching Crewe at Ipswich earlier in the season and some of the football they played that day was incredible for this level. I was on the bench that day and I remember the football they played and as a player you want to play that way if you can.

“I am at the stage of my career where I want to be playing games and have a purpose for the team.

“I want to play well as an individual because in turn I know that will help the team. I would say I am a box-to-box midfielder and my role on the pitch is to score goals, create chances and stop goals.

“The manager has made my goals and objectives very clear to me and I am excited by the challenge. We have to be competitive to get the points we will need and if that means sometimes winning ugly, then so be it.

“Everyone wants to win and play well, but if we win and don’t play particularly well then we have to take it with the position we are in.

“We all want the perfect performance to go with the result but we want to win and if we do that playing the other side of the game well then we cannot complain too much.

“In this league, one win can provide that spark and that is what we need. We need to get that win and then build from there. If you can get a good win then it can really spark a run and that is what we need to do."

He added: “I’m sure the manager and the coaches will get the best out of me whilst I am here.

“Playing in a three in midfield has got the best out of me in the past and the gaffer has said that he wants players to play without fear and influence games and that is what I will aim to do.”