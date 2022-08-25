'I want to get the best out of myself' - Harper on Exeter loan move

News

Ipswich Town's Rekeem Harper has signed for Exeter City for the rest of the season on loan - Credit: Exeter City/Pinnacle Photo Agency

Ipswich Town midfielder Rekeem Harper wants to prove he's more than just a player with potential while he's on loan at League One rivals Exeter City.

Harper, 22, will spend the rest of the season with the Grecians, having spent the second half of the last campaign at Crewe, who were ultimately relegated from the third tier.

The England youth international arrived at Portman Road as one of 19 new signings last summer, and began the season as a midfield starter alongside Lee Evans.

However, he quickly dropped out of the mix after the arrival of Sam Morsy and to date has made just 19 appearances - 11 starts - for the Blues.

Rekeem Harper has played 19 games for Town - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

He's not featured in a Town squad since his error gifted Colchester United what would prove to be the winning goal at Portman Road in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

But Harper intends to prove what he can offer as a player in his time at Exeter, who currently sit ninth in the early League One table.

"I want the team to finish as high as possible and for myself to play as many games as possible and be a real influence on the boys around me," he said, when asked about his goals at the Grecians.

"Also, I want to get the best out of myself. I don't want to be a player who's just got the potential to be something, I want to really arrive and do something for myself.

"Get better each and every day and get confident playing the games, and help Exeter finish as high as we can."

He added: “I think my individual mentality is that I take every game as another step in the direction I want to go.

"It helps knowing that you've played against opposition in this league already - playing with players at Ipswich, coming here and getting to see the players here, it's all invaluable experience which will help you and gives you more confidence.

“I’m an all-rounder and I like to do a bit of everything on the pitch - I like to attack, get forward, I do like to score goals, take risks, play it through the lines.

"I like to take players on when I get the opportunity, plus keep the ball out of the net, that's the main thing.

"I do my job, and most importantly, I work hard."

Harper could make his Exeter debut at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

He said: "I'm excited. I've been waiting for the opportunity to be out there on the pitch because as a footballer you want to be out there doing what you do best.

"I can't wait to meet the fans, be at the stadium and just enjoy it with the boys. I hope we get three points and I'm confident we can do."