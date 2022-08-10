Here's what Town fans are saying about Keogh signing

Opinion

Ipswich Town have signed veteran defender Richard Keogh from Championship outfit Blackpoool - here's what fans are saying about the move...

Keogh, who turns 36 tomorrow, is Town's seventh signing of the summer and arrives in Suffolk with a wealth of experience, having played more than 450 games in the Championship.

He started playing football in Town's youth system, and was a ball boy at Portman Road as a child - his family are from Essex - so the move is something of a return home for him.

And the signing has been generally well-received. Here's a taste of what fans are saying online...

Really excited to have signed with @IpswichTown. Looking forward to the season ahead. Let’s get it 💪. Back to where it all began #itfc pic.twitter.com/y8zIHFJL5J — Richard Keogh (@RichardKeogh_6) August 10, 2022

Fantastic signing. Giving his experience to the defence and leadership qualities. Been there and done it. ✅ — Neil Sharpe (@realneilsharpe) August 10, 2022

Wasn't completely sold on the idea of signing him when it was first broken. But, as the days gone on I've been convinced. Gives our back line some much needed experience. — Tom Baines (@tombaines88) August 10, 2022

Whatever the reasons, it’s important to realise that every so often you need a bit of “been there, done it”. Whether that’s on or off the pitch, he’ll be good to have around. Like the move a lot. #grizzly — Tony Rand (@tonyrand) August 10, 2022

Masterstroke. Imo Cook's biggest mistake was not recruiting an exp leader for the defensive unit after releasing Chambers. It caused that awful start last season. Keogh will fill that role immediately so great for Wolfie & Fridge.

Grabban as a senior CF would be equally good! — Sam Rogers (@TrickyDickie10) August 10, 2022

The more I think about this signing the more I like it. Ndaba isn't quite ready so in his place we have experience and an incredible leader on and off the pitch. Picture this we are 1 nil up, we are being bombarded defensively, Keogh comes in for that reassurance, we win 1-0. — Rhys Curtis (@RhysCurtis14) August 10, 2022

Was playing for a Championship club and their fans seem gutted he has left. What’s not to like — Steve Mellen (@stevemellen) August 10, 2022

For me it’s a sound move. However much I love our back 3-4 there is no leaders among them. A communicator with seasoned experience of managing and seeing out games. Whether on the pitch or training he will be a great asset. #itfc — Adam Day (@AdamDay_Phoenix) August 10, 2022

Will never let us down, every time I've watched him play against he gives 110%. Very shrewd signing for us and just a striker badly needed. KMC is no fool he knows what we need and i suspect players will move out either perm or loan. I for one can see this working — Neil Willmore (@fuglykankles) August 10, 2022

I was initially sceptical when I heard yesterday we were close to signing him; but the more I’ve thought about it and seen the comments from Blackpool fans, the more I’m fully on board. Quality CB with great leadership qualities. Hopefully help guide us back to the Championship. — Phil Marshall (@tractorphil79) August 10, 2022

Love this signing. One of my fav defenders - welcome to the club! Onwards ⚽️🔵⚪🔵⚪ — shakira (@shakirastalford) August 10, 2022

Top signing, adds experience and more importantly nous to the defensive unit. Played over 30 games in the Championship last season so by no means past it, good to have that level of experience at the club. — Stuart Spreadbridge (@spreads70) August 10, 2022

Very good signing. Tough, uncompromising, hairy arsed centre half. Ideal to compliment what we have. A bit like Berra for me - the likes of whom we have missed dreadfully in the last few seasons. — Adrian Hawes (@Adrianrhawes) August 10, 2022

A very well thought of signing. It’s got Tony Mowbray written all over, Richards experience will be so valuable on and off the pitch to those young ones, like wolfy! Great work by all involved. — Simon Bennett (@SiBennett01) August 10, 2022

Smart business. Adds strength to the already fairly strong defence. However the troubles lie upfront as they have done for a while. We need a striker otherwise I fear we will fall short of the playoffs. Thats the key area we should be strengthening #itfc — Daniel oriley (@oriley_daniel) August 10, 2022

A sensible signing.



It's not going to set the world alight but it just makes sense.



An experienced campaigner, a blood and guts defender and the experience to bring the likes of Edmundson and Woolfie onto the next level.



Not sure what's not to like here... — Darrylhood (@Darrylhood016) August 10, 2022

Keogh signing is a very smart bit of business. We'd be getting a player with all his championship experience. Who I'd say was the best ball playing centre half in that league for 8 years. Looking at Blackpool fan comments it looks like he can still do it at that level too #itfc — Brad (@brad_archer94) August 10, 2022

Not for me Mark, I hope I’m proved wrong. — Stephen Carter (Badger) (@steve78itfc) August 10, 2022

You've got a great character and a top professional I wish him well, he'll be missed at Blackpool. — IanPhilanthropist (@IanBrookes3) August 10, 2022



