Here's what Town fans are saying about Keogh signing

Mark Heath

Published: 5:17 PM August 10, 2022
Ipswich Town have signed Richard Keogh from Blackpool

Ipswich Town have signed veteran defender Richard Keogh from Championship outfit Blackpoool - here's what fans are saying about the move...

Keogh, who turns 36 tomorrow, is Town's seventh signing of the summer and arrives in Suffolk with a wealth of experience, having played more than 450 games in the Championship.

He started playing football in Town's youth system, and was a ball boy at Portman Road as a child - his family are from Essex - so the move is something of a return home for him.

And the signing has been generally well-received. Here's a taste of what fans are saying online...


