Doncaster boss Wellens says he'll refund travelling fans after Town rout

Published: 12:00 PM September 29, 2021 Updated: 12:33 PM September 29, 2021

Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens says he'll refund fans after they were beaten 6-0 at Ipswich Town last night - Credit: PA

Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens apologised to his club's fans after last night's 6-0 mauling at the hands of a rampant Ipswich Town.

Rovers came to Portman Road bottom of the League One table, and remain firmly rooted to it after Town's big night under the lights.

Lee Evans bagged a hat-trick, Macauley Bonne added two more to his season tally and even George Edmundson got in on the act.

And Wellens, a former Town loanee, pulled no punches after the game.

He said: "We’ve had 165 supporters travel here to watch that and it was embarrassing.

“We had no energy, we looked lethargic and tired. I can only apologise to our fans.

“When you’re a manager it’s a lonely place, I didn’t see anything that we’d worked on in the build-up.”

He added: “I’ve been in the game long enough to feel when it’s getting away from you, but we haven’t got the experience on the pitch to deal with that.

“It could have been more than six, it’s the first time I feel that we’ve been outplayed and outfought.

“Even with the struggles we’ve had with injuries we’ve been in every game, but that one was a real low.”

In a separate interview with the Doncaster Free Press, Wellens questioned his future at the club and said: "“It was embarrassing.

“The players and myself will refund every single supporter that has come all the way to see that because that is not acceptable.

The players let themselves down massively tonight. I’ll take all the blame that comes my way but we need to be constructive now and move forward.

“I only want the best for this club. I love this club. I was successful as a player and I want to be as a manager but when you get performances like that, it’s difficult."