Mike Bacon: A sea of positivity, so let's ride this Blue wave

Expert opinion

What a time to be an Ipswich Town fan.

Loving owners, adoring fans, top of the table, spruced up stadium, and Ed Sheeran. Be honest, you have to pinch yourself these days after all we've been through in recent years to wonder is this really happening?

Well, happening it most certainly is.

Opportunity knocks now for Kieran McKenna, his team and Ipswich Town Football Club. Yes, yes, yes, I know it's early days and all that to talk about promotion, but right now (as they used to say back in the day)... 'the hits just keep on coming'.

I'll give you a few on-pitch thoughts later in this piece, but what about Ed Sheeran's 'leak' of the new third kit?

Brilliant! Absolutely brilliant. Love it. The leak and the kit.

Now, I might be wrong, but I imagine Ed suddenly deciding he'd announce the new third kit, had all and sundry at Portman Road running round apace.... 'Hey! You see what Ed's gone and done?'

There will have been people at all levels of the club flying here, there and everywhere, to get out press releases, videos, photos and other bits that were destined to all go out... well, who knows when?

Ed Sheeran wearing the new Ipswich Town third kit that he helped design. - Credit: Zakary Walters/Ed Sheeran

Fans on the phone within seconds wanting to know how to get hold of the new shirt.

It reminded me of the good old days of journalism when a big news story broke in the news room and all hell was let loose with journos, sub editors, graphic artists and production teams charging about with mass excitement.

Then again, Ed's 'leak' could all have been a master-stroke of marketing genius. 'Just let Ed tell everyone about our third kit, we'll make out we never knew and hey presto! What a story!'... But I'm not sure that was how it happened!

At the end of the day it doesn't matter, Ed has got 40m Instagram followers and nearly 18m Twitter ones. This is our club/his club, Ipswich Town, basking in more positive headlines. And it's the type of publicity the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Man City would love.

So, well done to everyone at Portman Road for moving at speed when required with such an exciting story, even if maybe it wasn't set to be at quite the time intended. And if you weren't supposed to leak it Ed... very cheeky.. More please!

Good thing going. Let's hope Town can keep the results up on the pitch - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Back on the grass and Barnsley are in town this weekend.

Relegated from the Championship last season they've endured a mixed start to the new campaign, just showing once again how difficult League One is to get attuned to.

I know I shouldn't, but I took a sneaky look at the Championship table last night, and I was buoyed to see the three promoted clubs from League One last season, Sunderland, Wigan and Rotherham, have only lost one game in the 13 they've played between them, so far.

Again, I know it's early days. But this is the thing for me, if Town do get up this season and end up in the Championship, I feel there's a real chance of them not just surviving when they're there, but doing okay.

Kieran McKenna on the opening day of the season at Portman Road - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

That for me is the opportunity for all at Portman Road this campaign because I don't think this season's Championship is anything to write home about. Not sure next season's will be either. Yes, there are some big hitters, always will be. But, take a look, do you really think Town wouldn't cope against 60% of the teams currently in that division?

Yes, I'm looking too far ahead, I know.

But now is a time to be positive and confident, note confident, not complacent. Let's ride this Blue wave, enjoy these moments. For those of you too young to remember Sir Bobby's teams, the vibe was like this all the time, year after year.

But there are some tough tests just around the corner for the Blues, Accrington, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth all away next month.

Town aren't going to win them all, but McKenna's side have made the start we had all hoped for. The players must believe in what they have on the pitch because off it they have the complete League One package.

Another near 25K then on Saturday, so I hear, incredible. Don't be late!