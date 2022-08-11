'Appalling thugs' - U's owner apologises after crowd trouble at Portman Road

News

Colchester United fans lobbed smoke bombs onto the Portman Road pitch and ripped seats up to chuck at fellow fans - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Colchester United owner Robbie Cowling has condemned 'mindless thugs' among the away support who threw seats at fellow fans as the U's upset Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

League Two Colchester emerged victorious from the Carabao Cup clash, winning 1-0 thanks to a Luke Hannant goal half way through the first half, to claim the first U's triumph in Suffolk since 1951.

But ugly scenes in the away end marred the victory, with smoke bombs thrown onto the pitch and seats being ripped out and chucked at fellow U's fans below, several of whom were hurt.

Luke Chambers shakes hands with Wes Burns after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Writing on the U's website last night, Cowling condemned the behaviour and apologised to Town.

He said: "Today should be a day when all Colchester United fans feel nothing but pride in their club.

"Sadly, we are having to hang our head in shame today thanks to a group of fans in the Colchester United end that have embarrassed our club with their mindless violent behaviour.

"It wasn’t enough for them to spoil the occasion for everyone else by being ultra-abusive.

"They also sunk to a new low that I have not witnessed in my time at the club, whereby they destroyed some of the seating in the area Ipswich had allocated to our fans and threw the broken parts into the rows below them that were occupied by other Colchester United fans.

"These areas included families with very young children but that was of no concern for the mindless thugs that have shamed the club they claim to support.

"A number of Colchester United fans had to receive treatment for the injuries they sustained from the broken chairs that rained down on them. Some whilst they cowered to protect their young children.

"Although we were competing against Ipswich Town last night, I can assure everyone that the two clubs will be working closely together to identify those responsible to the police and to assist in any way we can to ensure they are punished in full for their unacceptable behaviour.

Colchester skipper Luke Chambers giving instructions to his team-mates ahead of the match. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"I wish to apologise to everyone that was subjected to this appalling behaviour, and also to our hosts Ipswich Town who were gracious in defeat but rightfully upset with the behaviour of fans in our allocated area.

"We all hope that victories like last night’s historic win at Portman Road happen much more frequently than every seventy-one years, but I’m sure most Colchester United fans will never again want to be associated with last night’s appalling thugs.

"Therefore, if you can do anything to help us identify those involved so that we can distance them from our club, please do so."