News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'We didn't give them many opportunities'... Oxford boss Robinson

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 12:30 PM November 14, 2021
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson reacts to banter from Town fans as he walks of at half-time.

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson reacts to banter from Town fans as he walks of at half-time. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Oxford United boss, Karl Robinson said it was a 'good point on the road' for his side after the U's shared the spoils at Portman Road yesterday.

Robinson praised his defence after his side kept their first clean sheet on the road this season – against a Town side that that had scored in every League One game so far this campaign.

Bersant Celina and Steve Seddon fight for an aerial ball.

Bersant Celina and Steve Seddon fight for an aerial ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

For the fourth time in five matches between the U’s and Ipswich Town this century, the sides played out a goalless draw.

Robinson said his team defended well against dangerous opposition, as going into the game the Blues had scored more goals than anyone else in the division.

“We were better first half and they were better second half, the difference in the second half being that we didn’t get close enough to their two holding midfield players,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail.

“We didn’t give them many opportunities, that’s good shape and good defending.

“The back four has come together.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: All-square in goalless clash
  2. 2 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their draw with Oxford
  3. 3 9 of the most beautiful gift shops in Suffolk 
  1. 4 Man arrested after attempted sex attack in Elveden
  2. 5 Town's Papa John's Trophy knockout opponents confirmed
  3. 6 Owners chip in to help 'Pack out Portman Road'
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 0-0 home draw with Oxford
  5. 8 'I thought we deserved to win' - Cook on goalless draw with Oxford United
  6. 9 Fire crews free trapped person after car crashes into ditch
  7. 10 Former drug addict says quitting smoking is 'the hardest thing' he's ever done

“I thought our decision making in that final third wasn’t great but from our point of view, I’m really pleased with the players, it’s a good point on the road.”

Robinson was handed a yellow card by referee Scott Oldham late in the first half, shortly after Cameron Brannagan was booked for a foul inside the Ipswich half.

Lee Evans on the ball against Oxford United.

Lee Evans on the ball against Oxford United. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

On his yellow card, Robinson said: “We’ve got tremendous respect in the dugout – I thought we were very calm on the touchline, that was the only time we ever said anything.

“The referee came over to me and said ‘maybe you’re right’ and that certainly didn’t help my blood pressure.”

Meanwhile Town boss Paul Cook felt his side deserved the victory.

Asked if he felt it was a fair result, Cook said: "No, I thought we deserved to win. I've got to be a bit biased.

"I thought the first half was very equal. We've hit the post twice. Oxford are a good side, there is no getting away from that, and they showed their credentials very early on with how they moved the ball from side to side. They had good penetration.

"But I felt second half we took control of the game."

Town are at Oldham in an FA Cup first round replay on Tuesday night.

Ipswich Town vs Oxford United
Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ben Barker and Ed Stone, owners of Smalltown

Check out Suffolk's newest artisanal coffee shop and bakery

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood warms up before Ipswich Town's friendly at Dartford

Football | Exclusive

Norwood training with U23s and transfer-listed by Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The fire in Ancells Close, Lawshall, on November 5 captured by a neighbour

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Family overwhelmed with support after losing possessions in house fire

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Bricks from the wall were cleared up after it fell on Friday morning

Suffolk Live News

Car damaged after brick wall collapses in Framlingham

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon