'We didn't give them many opportunities'... Oxford boss Robinson

Oxford United boss, Karl Robinson said it was a 'good point on the road' for his side after the U's shared the spoils at Portman Road yesterday.

Robinson praised his defence after his side kept their first clean sheet on the road this season – against a Town side that that had scored in every League One game so far this campaign.

For the fourth time in five matches between the U’s and Ipswich Town this century, the sides played out a goalless draw.

Robinson said his team defended well against dangerous opposition, as going into the game the Blues had scored more goals than anyone else in the division.

“We were better first half and they were better second half, the difference in the second half being that we didn’t get close enough to their two holding midfield players,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail.

“We didn’t give them many opportunities, that’s good shape and good defending.

“The back four has come together.

“I thought our decision making in that final third wasn’t great but from our point of view, I’m really pleased with the players, it’s a good point on the road.”

Robinson was handed a yellow card by referee Scott Oldham late in the first half, shortly after Cameron Brannagan was booked for a foul inside the Ipswich half.

On his yellow card, Robinson said: “We’ve got tremendous respect in the dugout – I thought we were very calm on the touchline, that was the only time we ever said anything.

“The referee came over to me and said ‘maybe you’re right’ and that certainly didn’t help my blood pressure.”

Meanwhile Town boss Paul Cook felt his side deserved the victory.

Asked if he felt it was a fair result, Cook said: "No, I thought we deserved to win. I've got to be a bit biased.

"I thought the first half was very equal. We've hit the post twice. Oxford are a good side, there is no getting away from that, and they showed their credentials very early on with how they moved the ball from side to side. They had good penetration.

"But I felt second half we took control of the game."

Town are at Oldham in an FA Cup first round replay on Tuesday night.