Where do Robson and Ramsey rank in all-time top 100 managers list?
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
They are Ipswich Town's two greatest managers and England legends - but where do Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson rank among the best bosses of all time?
The legendary duo are both included in Four Four Two magazine's list of the best 100 football managers to ever grace a dugout, but their ranking may surprise Town fans.
Robson famously led the Blues to an FA Cup win in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981 before taking the England job and guiding his country to the last four of Italia' 90.
He went on to enjoy success in Europe, managing giants including Barcelona - where he took a young Jose Mourinho under his wing - PSV and Porto.
Sir Bobby, who died in 2009, is ranked 46th on Four Four Two's list, originally compiled in 2020 and recently re-shared.
That puts him behind the likes of Rafa Benitez, Zinedine Zidane and his Town compatriot Sir Alf.
Ramsey is best known for guiding his country to World Cup glory in 1966 of course, but it was at Ipswich he made his name.
Between 1956 and 1962, he took the Blues from the Third Division to the top of English football, culminating in that incredible and unlikely First Division title in '61-'62, the season after they'd been promoted from the second tier.
Sir Alf, who died in 1999, is 26th on the Four Four Two list, just behind fellow former England boss Fabio Capello and Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger.
The top 100 is capped by Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson, with other notables of the English game featured high up.
Bill Shankly is fourth, Matt Busby seventh and Brian Clough 11th.