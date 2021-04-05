Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw at Rochdale

Published: 6:14 PM April 5, 2021 Updated: 6:20 PM April 5, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Rochdale this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

The Czech keeper had little to do in this game, catching a few high balls, punching others clear and not facing a shot on target. Had a few kicking issues, largely down to the swirling wind. 5

Luke Woolfenden

The academy product started on the right of the back three and was consistently told by manager Paul Cook to make himself available for crossfield passes. Didn’t have too many big defensive moments, dealing with those that did come well enough, but at times looked a little nervous on the ball. He still has a way to go to get back to the form of last season. 6

Toto Nsiala is first to the ball at Rochdale - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Toto Nsiala

Another solid display from a defender who has been in good form of late. He won balls in the air and on the ground and did a good job of pushing the defensive line up the pitch when Cook asked him to. Had one nervy moment where Matty Done went down under pressure from him in the box, in a situation where Nsiala has given penalties away previously, but this looked to be a dive from the Rochdale attacker. In any case, the flag was already up. 6

Luke Chambers

Town looked solid at the back in this game and a lot of that was down to the skipper, who won almost every header he contested in the first period before continuing that in the second. Spread play well with his feet, too. A good performance. 7

Gwion Edwards on the ball at Rochdale - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Gwion Edwards

Started the game at right wing-back before switching to the left flank as Cook changed system, with the Welshman having some good moments in both positions without ever truly looking like producing the moment that mattered for the Blues. 5

Stephen Ward

Did his defensive job well enough but wasn’t able to offer the width in attack which Town need from their wing-backs. Cook regularly instructed him to get higher up the pitch, nearly getting on the end of a cross in the first half after a rare foray forward. Ended as a traditional left-back. 4

Andre Dozzell

Dozzell was tasked with dropping a little deeper to try and pick up possession, allowing Teddy Bishop to stay higher, with the youngster keeping the ball well enough and moving his side around the field. He wasn’t able to create much of note, though. 4

Teddy Bishop

The midfielder is finding his way in Cook’s system and had some great touches in this game, turning superbly to keep possession, but wasn’t every really able to get on the ball, run with it and make things happen. That’s when he’s at his most dangerous and Town need to put him in position to do that far more often than they did today. 4

Teddy Bishop on the ball at Rochdale - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Alan Judge

The Irishman’s 72 minutes on the field saw him come as close as anyone to breaking the deadlock, firing just wide from outside the box. He started through the middle, finished his game down the right and, like so many, had decent moments without producing the killer one. 5

Troy Parrott

Back in the starting XI, the Irishman worked hard throughout, winning balls back in all areas of the pitch and looking to flick it on to bring partner Kayden Jackson into the game. Hit the deck inside the box under Eoghan O’Connell’s challenge but the referee waved the Town penalty appeals away. 4

Troy Parrott is unhappy not to get a second half penalty at Rochdale - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson

Cook was regularly telling Town’s No.9 to get tighter and chase more balls, in a bid to bring intensity to the Ipswich frontline both on and off the ball. Showed moments where he and Parrott looked like linking up but it didn’t happen anywhere near often enough. 4

Oli Hawkins (for Parrott, 72)

Sent on to try and rough Rochdale up a little, which he managed to an extent. But it wasn’t enough to force the issue. His return to fitness could see him become a back-to-basics option for Cook from here on out. 5

Oli Hawkins with a late header at Rochdale - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Josh Harrop (for Judge, 72)

Some decent touches and others where he hung onto the ball too long. Had an opening where Jackson’s cross just wouldn’t drop for him. He could have maybe taken it earlier. His Town career just hasn’t got going. 4

Armando Dobra (for Edwards, 72)

Looked like he could make something happen from the bench, most notably a 40-yard run to the edge of the Rochdale box which ultimately created an opening for Harrop. A start can’t be too far away. 6

Aaron Drinan (for Jackson, 80)

Had some good physical moments in his 10 minutes on the pitch. n/a

Myles Kenlock (for Bishop, 84)

Back from injury and into the side on the left of the midfield. Could potentially start at the weekend. n/a