Matchday Live: Cook's men bid to complete Easter six-pointer at Rochdale

Published: 12:00 PM April 5, 2021

Ipswich Town are in action against Rochdale this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

Paul Cook's side will be looking to back up Friday's 2-1 success over Bristol Rovers when they take on the league's bottom side this afternoon.

Dale have won just one of their 18 home league games so far this season and have conceded 69 goals, the most in the third tier.

"We have to believe,” captain Luke Chambers said ahead of the game. “I believe. I believe in the squad, you can’t start the seasons as we have for the last two years and then all of a sudden be crap. It just can’t happen.

“It’s a psychological thing which has maybe built up over a period of time that we have to get rid of quickly.

“And I think the gaffer’s trying to knock that down for us as players and, yes, I believe totally. I believe in all those players, I always have done.

“I’ll back them to the hilt and we just have to handle the pressure and handle having the expectation and just keep our heads down and try and take each game as it comes because it’s a nine-game season now.”

