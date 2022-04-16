News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Rotherham United v Ipswich Town

Published: 11:00 AM April 16, 2022
General view from inside the stadium beffore the Sky Bet League One match at the AESSEAL New York St

Ipswich Town take on Rotherham United at the New York Stadium this afternoon. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town take on Rotherham United in a televised clash at the New York Stadium this lunchtime (12.30pm, Sky Sports).

While Town's play-off hopes may be over, the third-place Millers have it all to play for. They come into this game off the back of three straight defeats.

Can the Blues finally get one over their League One arch nemesis? Can they win a rare game on TV? Victory would certainly get the feelgood factor going again following some deflating results against Cambridge (1-0 home loss) and Shrewsbury (1-1 away draw).

As ever, chief football writer Stuart Watson will be providing instant updates before, during and after the game right here.

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town
