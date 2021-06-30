News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Rotherham reject £400k bid for Crooks

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:26 PM June 30, 2021    Updated: 5:37 PM June 30, 2021
Referee Keith Stroud bumps fists with Rotherham United's Matt Crooks after the Sky Bet Championship

Ipswich Town have reportedly had a bid for Matt Crooks rejected by Rotherham United. Photo: PA

Rotherham United have rejected Ipswich Town's opening bid of £400k bid for midfielder Matt Crooks, reports the Rotherham Advertiser.

The EADT and Ipswich Star revealed that Crooks was a prime transfer target for boss Paul Cook earlier this month and then reported that the Blues were ready to make their move earlier this week.

Now, according to a report in South Yorkshire, the Millers have knocked back Town's opening offer of £400k, adding that it falls 'way, way below' what they consider him to be worth.

Manager Paul Warne said: "We don’t want to lose our best assets, even more so not to a League One rival. That would make it ridiculous.

“However, as with everything, there is a figure where it becomes impossible not to let it happen. As far as I am aware, no one is anywhere near that figure yet.”

Crooks played a key role in Rotherham's League One promotion of 2019/20 and provided seven goals and three assists in their Championship relegation season just gone.

The 27-year-old, who has second-tier suitors in Derby, Peterborough and Middlesbrough, now heads into the final year of his contract at the New York Stadium.

Ipswich News

