'A very good team' - Warne praises Town but says Millers deserved win

Match reaction

A relieved Paul Warne at Rotherham after his side beat Ipswich Town 1-0 - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne said his side were full value for their win over Ipswich Town yesterday.

The promotion-chasing Millers were second-best in the first stanza against Town, live on Sky TV, but James Norwood missed the Suffolk side's best chance, totally fluffing his lines with the goal at his mercy from six yards out.

And Rotherham duly dominated the second period, with Michael Smith grabbing the winner with just over ten minutes remaining.

The victory lifted Warne's side back into the top two of the League One table with four games left to play.

Rotherham had lost their previous three matches on the bounce.

Warne said: "We’ve been on a bit of a sticky wicket. I wanted a win, obviously, but I also just wanted a performance to give the lads a boost.

“I thought the fans turned up in good voice and were excellent today, they gave the lads a real boost.

“In the first half we were a little nervy but in the second we were really, really good. I thought we deserved our win.

“Even if we hadn’t won, I’d have been proud of the lads today. Hopefully, we can take that into the Burton game on Tuesday."

He added: "Everyone can be really proud of the performance. It does feel massive.

“First half we were edgy and we didn't make it difficult enough for a very good team. We were very good second half. It was the result we needed and the performance we needed too.

“Some of our key players have had a dip in form. All our players have to be at their best for us to get results. The players are really chuffed."