Barton puts Rovers through paces in Felixstowe ahead of Town clash

Bristol Rovers training at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this morning ahead of their clash with Ipswich Town tonight - Credit: Felixstowe & Walton Utd Twitter

Bristol Rovers warmed up for their clash with Ipswich Town at Portman Road tonight by training in Felixstowe this morning.

Joey Barton put his Rovers side through their paces at the AGL Arena, home of Felixstowe & Walton United and the Ipswich Town Women's team.

The Seasiders, who host Burgess Hill Town in the FA Trophy tonight (6.15pm ko), said they were 'delighted' to welcome Barton and his men to their stadium.

Rovers head to Portman Road for a 7.45pm kick-off tonight, in what is set to be an emotional fixture in front of more than 22,500 fans.