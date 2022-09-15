Bristol Rovers win appeal over Kilgour's Portman Road red card

News

Alfie Kilgour is red carded, after bringing down Conor Chaplin to becomes Bristol Rovers second player to be sent off, in their 2-0 defeat at Ipswich. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bristol Rovers have won their appeal against Alfie Kilgour’s red card at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

The central defender was sent off in the final minutes of his side’s 2-0 loss to Ipswich, after he gave away possession and then responded by turning and seeming to trip Conor Chaplin.

The Ipswich attacker was clean-through on goal, prompting referee Alan Young to produce a red card, but the Gas have won their appeal, in which they argued their defender had not touched Chaplin.

It means he’s available to face Lincoln this weekend, though Bobby Thomas will serve a one-match ban after his own sending off for two second-half bookings at Portman Road.

Speaking after the game, Rovers manager Joey Barton said of the two red cards: “Our two centre-halves in their infinite wisdom decide to get themselves dismissed from the pitch in two weird and wonderful ways.

"You see the boy with Alfie Kilgour. Alf says he doesn’t touch him and he throws himself to the floor and Alf is dismissed. Maybe we’ve got to get a bit cuter and utilise the opportunity to take the opponent down to 10 men.

Bristol Rovers team manager Joey Barton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"I’m not one to advocate diving and cheating, but clearly at this level, you benefit from it. (Sam) Morsy pulls back Antony Evans after 10 minutes. It is probably the most blatant yellow card you’ll ever see and he doesn’t book him. Ten minutes after that, he pulls him back again and he books him for it.

"I said to him at half time the first one was worse than the second one, and the ref accepted it. It doesn’t help us."

Town won the game thanks to goals from Chaplin and Lee Evans.