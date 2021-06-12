Former Ipswich Town boss Keane as you've never seen him before

Video

Published: 12:00 PM June 12, 2021

It’s fair to say Micah Richards brings out a different side of former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane.

The Irishman - hardman midfielder, turned Town manager, turned sharp-tongued pundit – had a certain reputation during his career in the game as his steely focus and drive to win saw him come across as being ultra-serious.

But there’s certainly a lighter side, that much has slowly become clear during his time on Sky Sports.

It’s there he works alongside former Manchester City defender Micah Richards and the pair have been spending even more time together of late, driving from the North West to London as part of a mini series ahead of Euro 2020.

The two chat about football, the tournament, personalities, film, music and even debate the merit of fireworks, bringing out a different side of the man who managed Ipswich from 2009-11.

There’s even a special guest appearance from Gary Neville, as well as a brief reference to his time managing the Blues.

You can watch all five episodes below.

🚨 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐡 & 𝐑𝐨𝐲'𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐲: Episode 1 🚨



The #EURO2020 road-trip we've been waiting for 😍@MicahRichards & Roy Keane hit the road to chat all things EUROs, and episode one is all about @England 🦁



There will be a new ep dropping every day 👀 pic.twitter.com/lEu5Qwr7VT — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) June 7, 2021

🚨 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐡 & 𝐑𝐨𝐲'𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐲: Episode 2 🚨



Episode 2 is all about iconic EUROs moments, from Gazza to Van Basten 🤩



Plus Roy's take on fireworks, their favourite films and dream dinner party guests 🤣👌



Ep three coming tomorrow 🍿 pic.twitter.com/sRtrxJUbRZ — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) June 8, 2021

🚨 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐡 & 𝐑𝐨𝐲'𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐲: Episode 3 🚨



"So who's going to burst on the scene? 🤔



"Well we obviously don't know!" 🤣



Roy & @MicahRichards dive into everything #EURO2020 🏆



Plus Roy shares how he had a kebab 3 hours before a game 😂🥙 pic.twitter.com/TZ7ErVj9RQ — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) June 9, 2021

🚨 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐡 & 𝐑𝐨𝐲'𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐲: Episode 4 🚨



"I like @paulpogba as a player... but yeah all the dancing..." 🤣🕺



From @Cristiano to @HKane, Roy & @MicahRichards discuss the players at #EURO2020 🗣️



And Roy opens up about his Instagram & paintballing 😂👌 pic.twitter.com/iKw10Rhr3t — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) June 10, 2021