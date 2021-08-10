WATCH! Biggest regret? 'Going to Ipswich'... Roy Keane, 50 today!

Video

Published: 1:32 PM August 10, 2021 Updated: 1:48 PM August 10, 2021

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane. On his 50th birthday and answering a series of 50 quickfire questions, he says his biggest regret was 'probably joining Ipswich' - Credit: Archant

It's Roy Keane's 50th birthday today.

And in a series of 50 quick-fire questions with fellow Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville, the former Ipswich Town boss was asked all manner of things.

From his favourite game, to his favourite team-mates, best Man United teams and much more.

But there was one question that Ipswich Town fans will be interested to know he answered.

When asked what his biggest regret was, the Irishman said; 'Probably going to Ipswich.'

Keane's tenure at Portman Road ended in January 2011, having joined Town as boss in April 2009, replacing Jim Magilton.

But his Town teams never threatened the play-offs and despite all the fanfare of his arrival, Keane's time as manager was a disappointing chapter in Town's recent history.









biggest reget.. probably going to Ipswich



