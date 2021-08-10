News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
WATCH! Biggest regret? 'Going to Ipswich'... Roy Keane, 50 today!

Mike Bacon

Published: 1:32 PM August 10, 2021    Updated: 1:48 PM August 10, 2021
Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane will return to Portman Road with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane. On his 50th birthday and answering a series of 50 quickfire questions, he says his biggest regret was 'probably joining Ipswich' - Credit: Archant

It's Roy Keane's 50th birthday today.

And in a series of 50 quick-fire questions with fellow Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville, the former Ipswich Town boss was asked all manner of things.

From his favourite game, to his favourite team-mates, best Man United teams and much more.

But there was one question that Ipswich Town fans will be interested to know he answered.

When asked what his biggest regret was, the Irishman said; 'Probably going to Ipswich.'

Keane's tenure at Portman Road ended in January 2011, having joined Town as boss in April 2009, replacing Jim Magilton.

But his Town teams never threatened the play-offs and despite all the fanfare of his arrival, Keane's time as manager was a disappointing chapter in Town's recent history.



biggest reget.. probably going to Ipswich


