Ex-Town boss Keane on brink of return to management

Mark Heath

Published: 10:30 AM March 26, 2021   
Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane has been linked with the top job at League Two Salford City Pictu

Roy Keane has had talks with Celtic about taking over as manager, according to national reports - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane appears on the brink of taking his first manager's job since leaving Portman Road, with reports suggesting he's had talks with Scottish giants Celtic.

Bookies have suspended betting on the Manchester United legend taking over at Celtic Park, the place that he finished his decorated playing career.

Numerous national reports claim that Keane has had discussions with Celtic, as they look to replace Neil Lennon.

Should Keane, currently a high-profile football pundit on Sky Sports, get the job, it sets up a fascinating managerial battle with Rangers boss and former adversary Steven Gerrard, who led his side to the Scottish title this season.

Keane hasn't managed a club since leaving Town in 2011, but has worked as assistant boss at the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

