Former Town boss Keane a leading candidate for Sunderland job

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 11:00 AM February 3, 2022
Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane will return to Portman Road with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane has been linked with a move to Sunderland

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is said to be a leading candidate for the vacancy at Sunderland. 

The Black Cats are looking for a new manager following the weekend sacking of Lee Johnson, with former Town bosses Mick McCarthy and Paul Cook both already linked

Now, Roy Keane is being reported to be under serious consideration for the role, with an interview expected in the coming days. 

Roy Keane, as manager of Sunderland, on a visit to Portman Road in 2006.

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane has been linked with a move to Sunderland

Keane took Sunderland from the Championship relegation zone to the division title in the 2006/07 season, before keeping them in the top flight with a 15th-place finish in the following campaign. He left in 2009. 

The former Manchester United midfielder’s only other job in management since then came at Portman Road, where his only full season in charge ended in a 15th-placed finish in 2009/10. He was sacked in January of 2011. 

Since then he’s served as assistant manager with the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, while forging a successful punditry career with Sky Sports. 

