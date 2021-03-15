News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Ex-Town boss Keane linked with management return

Mark Heath

Published: 12:00 PM March 15, 2021   
The hint of a beard: Roy Keane starts to display the unshaven look again, during his latter days at Portman Road. Picture: PA

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane wants the manager's job at Celtic, according to reports - Credit: PA

Ex-Ipswich Town manager Roy Keane wants the top job at Scottish giants Celtic, it has been reported.

Keane, 49, hasn't managed since being sacked as Blues boss in 2011, but retains a high profile in the game.

According to The Sun, Keane has told friends he'd jump at the chance to take the job, and he's right at the top of the odds for the next Celtic boss, according to Oddschecker.

Roy Keane, in a light-hearted mood at a Portman Road press conference, in 2010. Picture: ALEX FAIRFU

Roy Keane left Ipswich in 2011

Keane, who finished his playing career at Celtic after securing legendary status at Manchester United, is 4/1 for the top job, with only Chris Wilder, who left his job as Sheffield United boss over the weekend, above him at 11/4.

Paul Lambert, sacked as Ipswich Town manager two weeks ago, is 25/1.

Should Keane, who's worked as assistant boss at the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest since leaving Portman Road, get the top job at Celtic, it would set-up a mouth-watering managerial battle with Steven Gerrard, who led bitter rivals Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title this season. 

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Roy Keane last worked as assistant boss at Nottingham Forest in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Other names in the frame for Celtic include Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard and Rafa Benitez.

