'The ball is in their court' - Plymouth boss Lowe on bid for Ipswich defender Donacien

Published: 8:35 AM January 17, 2021

Plymouth could return with a further offer for Ipswich defender Janoi Donacien but Argyle boss Ryan Lowe insists the move is now ‘in the Blues’ court’.

We revealed on Friday how Town have turned down a nominal fee for the 27-year-old, insisting they would rather send the defender out on loan once again than allow him to move permanently at this stage.

Donacien, who hasn’t played a single minute of league football this season and has made the bench just once since the end of September, is out of contract in the summer, with Town holding the offer to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Plymouth are understood to have little interest in a loan move, after their permanent bid was rejected, with Accrington Stanley Donacien’s most likely destination this month.

Ipswich Town have rejected an offer from Plymouth Argyle for Janoi Donacien - Credit: Steve Waller

When asked about interest in Donacien, Plymouth boss Lowe said: “I spoke to Lee (O’Neill, general manager) there, who is a good bloke, and we just couldn’t get a deal done. That’s why I say it has got to be right.

“We will keep trying. We are looking. And we don’t just have one target, we have a few.

“They have come out and said it, and I can’t deny it now can I? He was just one of many.

“I don’t know (if the deal can be revived), it depends. The ball is in their court, we have done our bit.

“If they give us a call and say ‘You can do this now’ we will look at it, but until then we are on with the next ones.”

Donacien joined Ipswich from Stanley in the summer of 2018, initially on loan before completing a £750,000 permanent move the following January. He was almost immediately loaned back to Accrington at that point, with manager Paul Lambert showing little interest in using a player he had has a youngster at Aston Villa.

As things stand, Donacien is the only fit, specialist right-back behind incumbent Luke Chambers, with Kane Vincent-Young having not played in more than a year due to injury.