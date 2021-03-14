News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'We were worthy of getting a point' - Plymouth boss Lowe on Town defeat

Mark Heath

Published: 2:59 PM March 14, 2021   
Town players celebrate with Troy Parrott after he had given them a first half lead.

Ipswich Town players celebrate Troy Parrott's goal in their 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe felt his side ‘gifted’ Ipswich Town the win at Portman Road yesterday - but deserved a draw from the game.

Troy Parrott’s goal after just four minutes, the product of a terrible error at the back from the Pilgrims, was enough to win the game for the Blues, who moved into the top six with the victory.

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe thinks his side deserved to beat Ipswich Town yesterday. The Pilgrims lost 2-1 Picture: PA ...

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe felt his side deserved a point at Portman Road - Credit: PA



And Lowe said: “We’ve gifted them a goal. That can’t happen at any level, let alone in League One against a tough opposition in Ipswich.

“I thought after (the goal) we were a little bit sloppy in possession, we couldn’t keep the ball, passes were going astray, but once we grew into the game, I felt that we were worthy of getting a point.



“I thought when we got in the final third, we produced some moments of crosses and getting the ball in some good areas, which we wanted to do, but we probably didn’t do it enough early doors.

“We had some good chances, but the start of the game is important.”

He added: “It wasn’t for the lack of trying, just the decision making all over the park today wasn’t good enough.”

