Video
'We don't fear them' - Plymouth boss Lowe relishing Town test
- Credit: PA/Steve Waller
Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe says his table-topping side have no fear heading into their big clash with Ipswich Town tomorrow.
The league's two leading scorers come face-to-face at Home Park, with Plymouth - top of the table and unbeaten in 14 games - hosting a Town side with just one defeat in their last ten.
The clash is expected to be a sell-out as both clubs look to pick up a statement win.
And Pilgrims' boss Lowe said: "This is why we want to be in this league. They are now picking up points which I knew they would.
“They have a fantastic squad; a fantastic manager and they are picking up where they should be.
“It will probably be a very entertaining game, both teams are scoring goals, it bodes very well.
“People will always call their own clubs big hitters. We respect anyone we play against but in the same sentence we don’t fear them.
“People will argue about budgets and histories, but it doesn’t really matter, it’s 11 against 11 and the best team who do the best things will normally go on and win.”