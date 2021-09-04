Morsy arrives at Town as Cook's side play training ground friendly

Published: 3:18 PM September 4, 2021

New signing Sam Morsy has arrived at Ipswich Town.

The seven-cap Egypt international was the Blues’ 19th and final signing of the transfer window, with the six-figure deal for the midfielder done remotely on deadline day, without him traveling to Suffolk to complete his move.

But Morsy, who captained Paul Cook’s Chesterfield and Wigan sides, has now been pictured at Town’s Playford Road training ground.

He will have to wait to make his debut, though, given he will now serve a three-game ban in Leaguer One following a red card in his final game as a Middlesbrough player. He could, though, play his first game in the Papa John’s Trophy game with West Ham’s Under 21s on September 14, with suspensions for that competition ring-fenced.

Meanwhile the Blues played a training ground friendly against Maldon & Tiptree earlier today, with their scheduled League One game at Wycombe postponed due to international call-ups.

Town have not released any details on the game, which is understood to have featured the majority of Paul Cook’s senior squad, simply saying: “Town's first-team played Maldon & Tiptree FC earlier today in a behind closed doors training match at Playford Road.

With the scheduled fixture at Wycombe postponed due to international call-ups, the game presented an opportunity for Paul Cook's side to get further minutes in the bank.”

Town are back in action next weekend, when Bolton Wanderers visit Portman Road.



