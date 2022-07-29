'I know what promotion looks like' - Morsy reveals the key to Town's season

Interview

Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy says it's all about the process for the Blues this season - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy says the Blues know that they are among the favourites for promotion this season - but for him, it's all about the process.

Kieran McKenna's men are towards the top of every bookies' list of tips to ascend from League One at the fourth time of asking, with a focused summer of signings strengthening an already impressive squad.

And Morsy, who will lead from the front again for the Blues this season, is in no doubt as to what the team needs to do.

Sam Morsy celebrates after scoring against Wimbledon - Credit: Steve Waller - StephenWaller.com

"I've been promoted four times now, and in the play-offs once," he said. "I know what promotion looks like and the expectancy and expectations, they're on a day-to-day basis.

"How you apply yourself, how you train, how you look after yourself, your diet, whatever - that's the expectancy.

"On Saturday, that's the enjoyable part really. We know Ipswich is a big crowd and a big club. A lot of us here have played at big clubs - some of us haven't - but a lot have, and they know the expectation.

"The managers who win the most don't talk about winning, they talk about the process. Again, it's process driven and how we've applied ourselves every single day, we've absolutely cut no corners.

"So on a Saturday you just go out and play. The manager never criticises anybody for making mistakes. The other day at Millwall we made a mistake for the goal and he never criticised anyone - it's always learning.

"We've put ourselves in a good position, and the reason why the fans are behind us so much and there's such a good expectation is that they can see what we're trying to do.

"Saturday is just about doing it, and just thriving in it."

Asked if he and the team look at things like favourite tags and pre-season predictions, Morsy again invoked the p word.

"We don't pay much attention to it because at the end of the day, what does it even mean?" he replied.

"You've got to play 46 games over a ten-month period. If you're getting excited before the first game's even kicked off, you're going to be in big trouble.

"It's about the process, it's about what you do every week to try and win games, it's about trying to get on a run - but ultimately, it's a 46-game season.

"There's no point getting excited now. It's about what you do on a day-to-day basis - no matter how well or how badly you're doing, it's always process-driven."

Sam Morsy, pictured in action against Arsenal - Credit: ITFC

Morsy also said that this year's stable summer - a year after seeing a total demolition of the playing squad and 19 signings coming in - will serve as a better foundation for success in the coming campaign.

"Obviously last season the remit for the job was to have a huge rebuild," he explained. "Within that, yes you get the rebuild and put everything into place, but also it's difficult to have a really good start.

"So there's pros and cons, but it had to be done. I think Paul Cook did a really job in doing that, but unfortunately the bad start hampered us with momentum and where we were after those games.

"We had people making debuts, everyone in hotels, looking for places to live, it's not ideal.

"Fast forward 12 months and it's been steady, which is a good thing. There's been no dramas, everyone's settled, everyone's happy and everyone knows each other a lot more.

"We've spent a lot of time together as a group, we're really close - so preparation has been great, calm, and exactly what you need for a long season ahead."

That long season ahead, in what was already an intensely competitive division, will see Town have to battle the three sides relegated from the Championship last term - Derby County, Peterborough and Barnsley - among their numerous promotion rivals.

Asked what he's expecting from the trio who dropped down, the Town skipper said: "I think Derby have signed a load of really good players, but it's been a big turnover, so that's an interesting one, a bit of an unknown.

"Barnsley and Peterborough are always competitive when they come down, and I'm expecting the same.

"I'm expecting a similar level as last season, which was a good level.

"But it's about us really, the level we can produce and have shown we can do, with the added players we've brought in, with the experience of work on the training ground, with repetition, and with positivity. It will be interesting to see what level we can get to."

Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy in action during last weekend's 1-1 draw at Championship club Millwall. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Another thing that Morsy is expecting this season - again - is the challenge of having to break teams down who seek to park the bus and hit possession kings Town on the counter.

He explained: "When the new manager came in, the respect level was there where the majority of the teams, probably bar MK Dons away, just pretty much sat in and tried to counter and get a set-piece because they respect the possession.

"I think the majority of teams will do that. I don't think Bolton will do that, because they beat us twice last season, so they won't fear too much and will think they can beat us again.

"They'll come and have a go, but the majority will sit in.

"There's different ways to do it, isn't there? There's new managers in the league, but I think a large percentage will sit in and try to counter.

"Then there will be some who try to take us on and have a go, just depends on each manager's preference really."

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (right) and captain Sam Morsy. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Of his own manager, who's about to embark on his first full season in charge of Town, Morsy spoke highly.

"Our relationship is really good," he enthused. "He's helped me with my game, different aspects of it, and he's put a lot of time and energy into me.

"Hopefully I can give that back, leading the team and doing the things he wants. But yeah, I've got a fantastic relationship with him, speak to him a lot, and I've always played my best football when I've had that good personal relationship with managers.

"If a manager shows me the right level of respect, then I'm ready to run through a brick wall for them.

"He's done that and he's always been fair - if there's anything he needs to say to me, whether it's praise or criticism, he knows I can take that and he knows I want to improve.

"The relationship couldn't be better, to be honest."

And Morsy finished with a promise to Town fans, when asked about the 26,000-plus who will be packed into Portman Road for the big kick-off this weekend.

He said: "The home support has been phenomenal since I got to the club, to be honest, so there's no surprise there (about the crowd for Bolton).

"Speaking to people in the local community you know how good they're feeling, and what a season they expect.

"You can never guarantee success, but you can guarantee that effort, that running, that work rate, that commitment to the badge - and I think we'll have that in abundance this season."