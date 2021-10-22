'It was always going to be' - Cook confirms Morsy as Town's club captain

Published: 9:55 AM October 22, 2021

Paul Cook has confirmed Sam Morsy’s appointment as Ipswich Town’s club captain.

The Egyptian international midfielder was a deadline day signing from Middlesbrough, as Cook brought in the man who skippered his Chesterfield and Wigan sides to league titles.

He immediately took the captain’s armband during his first games in Ipswich blue, after Lee Evans had started the season with it temporarily, with Cook now confirming Morsy’s the man to take the mantle from now-departed former skipper Luke Chambers.

“Samy is club captain,” Cook said.

“It was always going to be. He’s someone who has played for me before.

“Lee Evans probably had his best game for the club on Tuesday night and he’s maybe, like a lot of the lads, struggled to get going at times because of the expectancy that comes with playing and captaining a club of our size.

“For Samy and Lee and all of our players it’s the time to shine now. There’s no fear from us, we have nothing to feat at this club. We have 20,000 home fans every week and we have a (brilliant) traveling support.

“It’s time for our lads to be what they are going to be and step up to the plate.”