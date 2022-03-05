'It had been coming' - Morsy delighted to open Town account

Match reaction

Sam Morsy wheels away after putting Ipswich in front at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Captain Sam Morsy was delighted to open his Ipswich Town account as he set his side on the way to victory at Fleetwood this afternoon.

The skipper met Wes Burns’ cross to give his side the lead on 72 minutes, in a game they ultimately secured thanks to Kayden Jackson’s strike nine minutes later.

Kieran McKenna’s arrival at Town has seen Morsy freed up to take on a more advanced midfield role, which has seen him have a succession of chances in recent games before finally finding the net at Highbury.

“You just keep doing the right things,” he said. “It’s been coming because of the positions I’m able to get in and the way we play, as well as how we prepare for games.

Kieran McKenna and Sam Morsy celebrate the win at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“In the advanced role I’m going to get chances and it’s about trying to find the composure, which I work on a lot in training.

“It was a great ball from Wes (Burns) and I just tried to make a clean contact. I’m delighted it went in.

“We work on those cut-backs all the time but while I’m delighted to score I’m more happy to get the win.

“I should be on a couple (of goals) by now because I’ve had one or two chances in every game. If I keep getting in those positions we have the quality to pick people out and get goals.”

Town’s opener came after McKenna had introduced Tyreeq Bakinson in place of Joe Pigott, allowing both Morsy and Bersant Celina to operate higher up the pitch.

While the skipper was impressed with Pigott’s contribution, he was full of praise for his manager’s switch.

“The manager switched it up with a clever substitution,” he said.

“You could argue that bringing on a defensive midfielder for a striker is a defensive move but it was actually a really positive one. It created two goals really.

“It was a really good substitution.

Kayden Jackson is congratulated after giving Ipswich a 2-0 lead at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I thought Joe played really well today, probably his best performance, and he had great hold-up play and we saw his quality. He’s hit the post as well.

“We believe in him. When the goals come, I don’t know, but I’m sure they will. They might come at a crucial time.”

Town had to battle away on a difficult pitch at Highbury, but were able to control the ball well in tough conditions.

“It was difficult but it was the same for both teams,” Morsy said. “I’m sure they didn’t want that pitch either.

“There won’t be a worse one than that this season but you just have to keep playing, be brave and trust yourself.

“We did that in the end and won it with two well-crafted goals.”

Victory narrowed the gap to the top six to five points, with Morsy well aware just how consistent the Blues need to be between now and the end of the campaign if they are to reach their goal.

“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing,” he said.

“The Morecambe game was probably our best performance of the season in terms of clear chances created.

“We cut through them so many times but it was just a mix of the keeper having an amazing game and poor finishing.

“But today we trusted what we were doing and it came off.

“We need to win a lot of games regardless of what others do. We need to go on a run.

“We feel we’re capable of doing that.”