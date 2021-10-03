Skipper Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible, disgusting and like a non-league team' Accrington

Published: 5:30 AM October 3, 2021

Sam Morsy admitted Ipswich Town let themselves down in their loss to an Accrington Stanley side he described as ‘horrible, disgusting and like a non-league team’.

The Blues let a lead slip at the Wham Stadium as Macauley Bonne’s opener was cancelled out by Colby Bishop’s strike, before Harry Pell struck with a little over 10 minutes remaining, condemning Ipswich to a third defeat in four visits to Accrington.

Manager Paul Cook described his side's display as 'absolutely shocking'.

Morsy was frustrated his side failed to build on Tuesday’s 6-0 thumping of Doncaster, describing the loss as a ‘reality check’ and admitting the Blues were unable to deal with Accrington’s physical and direct approach to the game.

“Coming to these places is always going to be hard, but I think we let ourselves down,” the Town skipper said.

“They’re a horrible team. They play like a non-league team and that’s no disrespect to them – that's just the style and it works for them. We couldn’t get to grips with that in the second half after an ok first half.

“They are horrible in what they do and that’s just how they play. I think we are delusional if we think we’re going to play like we did against Doncaster every week and hit teams for six but this is a reality check. We have to work hard this week and go again.”

He continued: “The way they play is disgusting – one of the players just kicked the ball out of the stadium (to waste time) which I’ve never seen before in my career.

“But we lick our wounds and we go again. We’ve had a reality check and we have to be better, work harder and then be better at what we do.

“There are no excuses and no pointing of fingers. Individually and collectively we let ourselves down today. We know that.”

Town spent two nights in Lancashire prior to the game, training at Manchester United’s old Cliff base on Friday.

“The preparation has been brilliant,” Morsy said. “Everyone’s been on it, everyone knew their jobs and we couldn’t have been more prepared because we knew what was coming.

“But when you step over the white line you have to do it.

“We let ourselves down and let the fans, who travelled in really good numbers, down as well. We have to put it right on Saturday.

“We’re going to need the fans this season and they were brilliant on Tuesday night as well, so we’re looking forward to another big crowd on Saturday.”

Defeat leaves the Blues nine points off the top six and 12 shy of the top two, 10 matches into the League One season.

“Each game’s individual and it doesn’t matter about momentum, as you’ve seen today,” Morsy said.

“It’s back to basics, go again and be ready to go again on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a slow process to get up the league – we know that because of the way we started. But that all starts on Saturday against Shrewsbury.”